Top spring break travel destinations forecast: See if rain will dampen your beach plans

Spring break week is here, and millions of people will be hitting the road or catching a flight to travel to their favorite destinations to catch some sunshine, warm temperatures and sandy beaches.

And while weather conditions appear to be favorable so far this week, some popular spring break destinations could see some rain or thunderstorms.

Here is the weather forecast for eight of the most popular spring break destinations.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The 5-day forecast for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

There are many destinations in Florida for people to travel to for spring break, but we’ve taken some of the most popular to break down the forecast.

You picked a great time if you’re headed to Fort Lauderdale this week. Temperatures look like they’ll stay in the mid-80s all week, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

Destin, Florida

The 5-day forecast for Destin, Florida.

Headed up the Florida Panhandle, you’ll enter an excellent spot for spring break travelers – Destin.

It’s expected to be a bit cooler along the Gulf Coast, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s during the day all week.

But if you’re headed to the beach, beware of the weather. Thunderstorms are possible Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Daytona Beach, Florida

The 5-day forecast for Daytona Beach, Florida.

Along Florida’s east coast, you’ll find Daytona Beach – an extremely popular place for people to escape when they need a break from colder temperatures and snow up north.

Temperatures should remain in the mid-to-upper 80s during the week, and there’s also a risk of thunderstorms on Monday.

Otherwise, the week should feature plenty of sunshine to start that summer tan early.

Panama City Beach, Florida

The 5-day forecast for Panama City Beach, Florida.

Another popular Florida Panhandle spring break hotspot is Panama City Beach.

Like in Destin, temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s during the week, with a chance of thunderstorms on Monday and Friday.

South Padre Island, Texas

The 5-day forecast for South Padre Island, Texas.

The weather for spring break week in South Padre Island, Texas, is looking warm. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s during the week, but there’s a higher risk of seeing thunderstorms.

As of Sunday, storms are possible from the middle to the end of the week.

Wind could also be an issue on Monday and Tuesday with gusts higher than 20 mph.

Freeport, Bahamas

The 5-day forecast for Freeport, Bahamas.

It doesn’t look like there will be too many issues if you’re catching a flight to the Bahamas this week, either.

Temperatures will likely remain in the low 80s all week, and there will be plenty of sunshine with some passing clouds on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Cancun, Mexico

The 5-day forecast for Cancun, Mexico.

There are also several locations in Mexico that are admired by spring break travelers.

First up is the ever-popular Cancun.

Are you looking for warm weather? You’ll be excited to know that temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s all week.

Are you trying to find sunshine? Don’t worry! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected all week.

Don’t forget the sunscreen when you’re headed outside.

Tulum, Mexico

The 5-day forecast for Tulum, Mexico.

Tulum, Mexico, is also becoming very popular with spring break travelers.

And if you’re lucky enough to head there this year, you’ll be met with plenty of sunshine and warm weather.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s all week, and every day will feature mostly sunny skies.