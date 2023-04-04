Search
Extreme Weather
Videos show tornadoes ripping through central Illinois

Footage and images show the twisters, along with damage left behind in Lewistown and Canton, Illinois.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
NWS confirmed that a damaging tornado was moving through Canton, Illinois, Tuesday evening. Storm tracker Brad Arnold provides a live view. 

CANTON, Ill. – Tornadoes were spotted moving through parts of central Illinois Tuesday.

One of those twisters occurred near the city of Canton, where the National Weather Service confirmed the damaging tornado.

Tornadoes were seen in other parts of central Illinois, such as nearby Lewistown.

A tornado is seen moving through an area near Lewistown, Illinois during a thunderstorm. (Credit: Wendy Wilkey/Facebook)

Footage shows the likely tornado and lightning down near Lewistown, located about 15 miles south of Canton.

Pictures show Lewistown High School sustained tornado damage.

    The football field and track of Lewistown High School was hit by Tuesday's tornado. (Esther Vittitoe Winkler/Facebook)

    The football field and track of Lewistown High School was hit by Tuesday's tornado. (Esther Vittitoe Winkler/Facebook)

    The football field and track of Lewistown High School was hit by Tuesday's tornado. (Esther Vittitoe Winkler/Facebook)

    The football field and track of Lewistown High School was hit by Tuesday's tornado. (Esther Vittitoe Winkler/Facebook)

Storm tracker Brandon Ivey recorded damage from the storm. While tracking the storm, Ivey came upon what appeared to be twisted metal from an irrigation system blown onto the road. 

Storm tracker Brandon Ivey shows apparent tornado damage in Lewistown, Illinois. 

Tornado damage was also reported in Colona in northern Illinois. 

Photos from tornado survivor Amber Real show the roof of a Shell gas station lying on top of a building across the street. Debris is scattered across yards and streets, with some debris being large enough to crush vehicles.  

According to Real, the tornado "sounded like a freight train."

Debris from the tornado.

Debris from the tornado in Colona, Illinois. 

(Amber Real / FOX Weather)

Tornado watches and warnings were issued across central Illinois and the Midwest Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. 

Illinois had a threat of nighttime tornadoes into early Wednesday. 

NIGHTTIME TORNADOES: HOW YOU CAN STAY SAFE FROM NOCTURNAL TWISTERS

