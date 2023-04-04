Videos show tornadoes ripping through central Illinois

CANTON, Ill. – Tornadoes were spotted moving through parts of central Illinois Tuesday.

One of those twisters occurred near the city of Canton, where the National Weather Service confirmed the damaging tornado.

Tornadoes were seen in other parts of central Illinois, such as nearby Lewistown.

Footage shows the likely tornado and lightning down near Lewistown, located about 15 miles south of Canton.

Pictures show Lewistown High School sustained tornado damage.

Storm tracker Brandon Ivey recorded damage from the storm. While tracking the storm, Ivey came upon what appeared to be twisted metal from an irrigation system blown onto the road.

Tornado damage was also reported in Colona in northern Illinois.

Photos from tornado survivor Amber Real show the roof of a Shell gas station lying on top of a building across the street. Debris is scattered across yards and streets, with some debris being large enough to crush vehicles.

According to Real, the tornado "sounded like a freight train."

Tornado watches and warnings were issued across central Illinois and the Midwest Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Illinois had a threat of nighttime tornadoes into early Wednesday.

