The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather outbreak threatens central US, snow blankets Plains

It's Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Another widespread dangerous severe weather outbreak, including strong tornadoes, to impact 69 million Tuesday

A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast for Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

These storms will pose a risk of strong tornadoes, especially after dark, adding to the dangerous threat.

The threatened area is similar to the one that saw a deadly multi-state tornado outbreak on Friday.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

High-impact snowstorm takes aim at the Plains

Winter weather isn’t over in the Plains, as winter storm alerts, including Blizzard Warnings, are in effect through Thursday.

A coast-to-coast storm will bring blizzard conditions to millions in the Plains and Upper Midwest.

Heavy snow and strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow, triggering blizzard conditions with near-zero visibility.

Winter weather alerts in effect in the Plains and Upper Midwest through at least Thursday morning.

