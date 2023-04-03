The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather outbreak threatens central US, snow blankets Plains
Start your day with the latest weather news – An active day across the U.S. as another dangerous severe weather outbreak threatens the Midwest, and an April blizzard could dump more than a foot of snow in the Plains.
Another widespread dangerous severe weather outbreak, including strong tornadoes, to impact 69 million Tuesday
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast for Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.
These storms will pose a risk of strong tornadoes, especially after dark, adding to the dangerous threat.
The threatened area is similar to the one that saw a deadly multi-state tornado outbreak on Friday.
High-impact snowstorm takes aim at the Plains
Winter weather isn’t over in the Plains, as winter storm alerts, including Blizzard Warnings, are in effect through Thursday.
A coast-to-coast storm will bring blizzard conditions to millions in the Plains and Upper Midwest.
Heavy snow and strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow, triggering blizzard conditions with near-zero visibility.
