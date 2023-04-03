NASA to unveil Artemis II astronauts who will embark on historic mission around the moon
Artemis II is building off the successful test mission of Artemis I, which launched on an uncrewed Orion on top of the SLS rocket in November and took a 1.4-million-mile journey around the moon that tested the systems before astronauts fly on board on missions to the moon.
Early Wednesday morning, the Artemis I moon rocket successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center.
HOUSTON – NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) are set to announce the four astronauts who will blast off aboard an Orion spacecraft on an out-of-this-world mission that will take them on a 10-day journey around the moon.
The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. CDT (11 a.m. EDT) Monday from NASA Johnson Space Center’s Ellington Field in Houston.
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft launches from pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center for the Artemis 1 mission on November 16, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This is the third attempt to launch the Artemis I rocket to the moon after a series of technical and weather delays.
(Paul Hennessy / Anadolu Agency)
Image 2 of 18
The Artemis I lunar rocket sits on launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 13, 2022. NASA said on November 11 it plans to attempt its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as scheduled November 16, after inspections revealed only minor damage from Hurricane Nicole's passage through Florida. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty)
Image 3 of 18
The Artemis I lunar rocket sits on launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 13, 2022. - NASA said on November 11 it plans to attempt its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as scheduled November 16, after inspections revealed only minor damage from Hurricane Nicole's passage through Florida.(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty)
Image 4 of 18
In this NASA handout, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, November 11, 2022, at NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Teams began walk-downs and inspections at the pad to assess the status of the rocket and spacecraft after the passage of Hurricane Nicole. NASA's Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agency's deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. EST. (Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images)
(NASA)
Image 5 of 18
On the sixth day of the Artemis I mission, Orion’s optical navigation camera captured black-and-white images of craters on the Moon below. Orion uses the optical navigation camera to capture imagery of the Earth and the Moon at different phases and distances, providing an enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness under different lighting conditions as a way to help orient the spacecraft on future missions with crew. (Image: NASA)
( )
Image 6 of 18
On the sixth day of the Artemis I mission, Orion’s optical navigation camera captured black-and-white images of craters on the Moon below. Orion uses the optical navigation camera to capture imagery of the Earth and the Moon at different phases and distances, providing an enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness under different lighting conditions as a way to help orient the spacecraft on future missions with crew. (Image: NASA)
( )
Image 7 of 18
On the sixth day of the Artemis I mission, Orion’s optical navigation camera captured black-and-white images of craters on the Moon below. Orion uses the optical navigation camera to capture imagery of the Earth and the Moon at different phases and distances, providing an enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness under different lighting conditions as a way to help orient the spacecraft on future missions with crew. (Image: NASA)
( )
Image 8 of 18
On the sixth day of the Artemis I mission, Orion’s optical navigation camera captured black-and-white images of craters on the Moon below. Orion uses the optical navigation camera to capture imagery of the Earth and the Moon at different phases and distances, providing an enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness under different lighting conditions as a way to help orient the spacecraft on future missions with crew. (Image: NASA)
( )
Image 9 of 18
On the sixth day of the Artemis I mission, Orion’s optical navigation camera captured black-and-white images of craters on the Moon below. Orion uses the optical navigation camera to capture imagery of the Earth and the Moon at different phases and distances, providing an enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness under different lighting conditions as a way to help orient the spacecraft on future missions with crew. (Image: NASA)
( )
Image 10 of 18
On flight day 12 of the 25.5-day Artemis I mission, a camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured the Moon as Orion travels in distant retrograde orbit around the moon. (Image: NASA)
( )
Image 11 of 18
NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission was successfully recovered inside the well deck of the USS Portland on Dec. 11, 2022 off the coast of Baja California. After launching atop the Space Launch System rocket on Nov. 16, 2022 from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Orion spent 25.5 days in space before returning to Earth, completing the Artemis I mission.
(NASA)
Image 12 of 18
NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission was successfully recovered inside the well deck of the USS Portland on Dec. 11, 2022 off the coast of Baja California. After launching atop the Space Launch System rocket on Nov. 16, 2022 from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Orion spent 25.5 days in space before returning to Earth, completing the Artemis I mission. (Image: NASA)
( )
Image 13 of 18
NASA's Landing and Recovery Team practices retrieving a mock Orion capsule into the well deck of the USS Portland.
( )
Image 14 of 18
NASA's Landing and Recovery Team practices retrieving a mock Orion capsule into the well deck of the USS Portland.
( )
Image 15 of 18
NASA's Landing and Recovery Team practices retrieving a mock Orion capsule into the well deck of the USS Portland.
( )
Image 16 of 18
The SLS and Orion at Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39B in Florida on June 20, 2022. (Image: NASA)
( )
Image 17 of 18
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
(NASA)
Image 18 of 18
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, as the Artemis I launch teams load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellants including liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as the launch countdown progresses at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
( )
Artemis II will be the first crewed mission using the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the Orion spacecraft and all the ground systems used to launch them on their historic mission.
NASA says the approximately 10-day mission will test and stress the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems to prove the capabilities and techniques required to live and work in deep space.
The crew that will be announced Monday will include three NASA astronauts and one CSA astronaut.
Artemis II is building off the successful test mission of Artemis I, which launched on an uncrewed Orion on top of the SLS rocket in November and took a 1.4-million-mile journey around the moon that tested the systems before astronauts fly on board on missions to the moon.