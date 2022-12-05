NASA's Orion spacecraft beginning last leg of Artemis 1 mission with final moon flyby

NASA's Orion spacecraft will swing behind the moon once more before firing up its engines Monday to set it on course for Earth in the final stages of the Artemis 1 mission.

More than 230,000 miles away from Earth, Orion will make its final close approach to the moon Monday, traveling at 3,800 mph.

At 11:43 a.m. EST, the spacecraft will complete the return-powered flyby (RPF) burn when the orbital maneuver engine fires for 3 minutes and 27 seconds, putting Orion on the correct trajectory to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11 after 25.5 days in space.

NASA began live coverage of the flyby and maneuver at 9 a.m. EST. Watch live below:

The final lunar flyby will bring Orion about 80 miles from the moon's surface, and NASA managers say the spacecraft may be able to photograph some of the Apollo landing sites.

During this flyby, NASA will lose communication with Orion for about 30 minutes when it's on the far side of the moon.

Orion must complete a series of engine burns to return to Earth . The first happened last week, with a 45-second distant retrograde orbit (DRO) departure burn, setting the spacecraft up to begin its flight home.

Orion has a suite of cameras that have been streaming back views of the moon and Earth since the spacecraft launched on Nov. 16 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Orion will splash down off the coast of San Diego, California , on Dec. 11 around 11 a.m., where U.S. Navy recovery teams will be waiting.

NASA will be looking for calm seas, minimal wind and a low chance of precipitation to safely recover the Orion capsule.

While no astronauts are onboard the Artemis 1 mission, the test flight of Orion and the Space Launch System will set up for Artemis II when NASA plans to fly two astronauts around the moon in Orion. This will be followed by Artemis III, the first human lunar landing in 50 years.