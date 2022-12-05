Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

NASA's Orion spacecraft beginning last leg of Artemis 1 mission with final moon flyby

The final lunar flyby will bring Orion about 80 miles from the moon's surface where the spacecraft may be able to photograph some of the Apollo landing sites. Orion will splash down off the coast of San Diego, California, on Dec. 11.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
As Orion began its closest approach to the moon yet, NASA shared live views of the moon and Earth as seen from the Artemis I spacecraft. 01:37

Artemis 1 mission: Orion spacecraft captures breathtaking images of the Earth and moon

As Orion began its closest approach to the moon yet, NASA shared live views of the moon and Earth as seen from the Artemis I spacecraft.

NASA's Orion spacecraft will swing behind the moon once more before firing up its engines Monday to set it on course for Earth in the final stages of the Artemis 1 mission.

More than 230,000 miles away from Earth, Orion will make its final close approach to the moon Monday, traveling at 3,800 mph.

At 11:43 a.m. EST, the spacecraft will complete the return-powered flyby (RPF) burn when the orbital maneuver engine fires for 3 minutes and 27 seconds, putting Orion on the correct trajectory to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11 after 25.5 days in space. 

NASA began live coverage of the flyby and maneuver at 9 a.m. EST. Watch live below:

The final lunar flyby will bring Orion about 80 miles from the moon's surface, and NASA managers say the spacecraft may be able to photograph some of the Apollo landing sites.

During this flyby, NASA will lose communication with Orion for about 30 minutes when it's on the far side of the moon. 

Orion must complete a series of engine burns to return to Earth. The first happened last week, with a 45-second distant retrograde orbit (DRO) departure burn, setting the spacecraft up to begin its flight home.

  • On the 19th day of the Artemis I mission, the Moon grows larger in frame as Orion prepares for the return powered flyby on Dec. 5, when it will pass approximately 79 miles above the lunar surface. (Image: NASA)
    Image 1 of 8

    On the 19th day of the Artemis I mission, the Moon grows larger in frame as Orion prepares for the return powered flyby on Dec. 5, when it will pass approximately 79 miles above the lunar surface. (Image: NASA) ( )

  • Orion’s solar arrays split the difference between Earth and the Moon on flight day 14 of the Artemis I mission in this image captured by a camera on the tip of one of the spacecraft’s four solar arrays.
    Image 2 of 8

    Orion’s solar arrays split the difference between Earth and the Moon on flight day 14 of the Artemis I mission in this image captured by a camera on the tip of one of the spacecraft’s four solar arrays. (Image: NASA) ( )

  • Image 3 of 8

    On flight day 13, Orion continues to distance itself from Earth and the Moon, looking back on our home planet and lunar neighbor as the Moon prepares to eclipse the Earth as seen from Orion. ( )

  • A portion of the far side of the moon looms large just beyond the Orion spacecraft in this image taken on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission by a camera on the tip of one of Orion s solar arrays The spacecraft entered the lunar sphere of influence Sunday, Nov. 20 making the Moon instead of Earth the main gravitational force acting on the spacecraft.
    Image 4 of 8

    A portion of the far side of the moon looms large just beyond the Orion spacecraft in this image taken on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission by a camera on the tip of one of Orion s solar arrays The spacecraft entered the lunar sphere of influence Sunday, Nov. 20 making the Moon instead of Earth the main gravitational force acting on the spacecraft. On Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 it came within 80 miles of the lunar surface the closest approach of the uncrewed Artemis I mission before moving into a distant retrograde orbit around the  moon. (Image: NASA) ( )

  • NASA's Orion spacecraft takes a "selfie" with the moon on Nov. 21, 2022 during the Artemis 1 test flight.
    Image 5 of 8

    NASA's Orion spacecraft takes a "selfie" with the moon on Nov. 21, 2022 during the Artemis 1 test flight. (Image: NASA) ( )

  • The moon as seen by NASA's Orion spacecraft on approach for a lunar flyby on Nov. 21, 2022 during the Artemis 1 test flight.
    Image 6 of 8

    The moon as seen by NASA's Orion spacecraft on approach for a lunar flyby on Nov. 21, 2022 during the Artemis 1 test flight. (Image: NASA) ( )

  • Engineers activated the Callisto payload, Lockheed Martin’s technology demonstration in collaboration with Amazon and Cisco on the Orion spacecraft. Callisto will test voice-activated and video technology that may assist future astronauts on deep space missions.
    Image 7 of 8

    Engineers activated the Callisto payload, Lockheed Martin’s technology demonstration in collaboration with Amazon and Cisco on the Orion spacecraft. Callisto will test voice-activated and video technology that may assist future astronauts on deep space missions. (Image: NASA) ( )

  • The view of Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft from about 60,000 miles away as it begins the journey to the moon.
    Image 8 of 8

    The view of Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft from about 60,000 miles away as it begins the journey to the moon. (Image: NASA) ( )

Orion has a suite of cameras that have been streaming back views of the moon and Earth since the spacecraft launched on Nov. 16 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. 

Orion will splash down off the coast of San Diego, California, on Dec. 11 around 11 a.m., where U.S. Navy recovery teams will be waiting.

NASA will be looking for calm seas, minimal wind and a low chance of precipitation to safely recover the Orion capsule. 

While no astronauts are onboard the Artemis 1 mission, the test flight of Orion and the Space Launch System will set up for Artemis II when NASA plans to fly two astronauts around the moon in Orion. This will be followed by Artemis III, the first human lunar landing in 50 years.

Tags
Loading.