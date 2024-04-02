The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat continues for 3rd day

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, April 3, 2024, and National Walking Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms threaten US for 3rd day

A severe weather outbreak that has led to damage from Texas to the Ohio Valley to the Southeast is continuing for the third straight day Wednesday. This time, the worst weather is expected along the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic to Florida.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Northeast, New England to be blasted by nor’easter

A late-season nor’easter is set to bring drenching rain, high winds and heavy snow to the Northeast and New England starting Wednesday. Concerns are growing that the storm could lead to widespread power outages, particularly in places where the gusty winds combine with heavy, wet snow. This system is also dumping heavy snow with strong winds across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, prompting a Blizzard Warning in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Winter weather alerts in effect April 3, 2024.

Taiwan earthquake kills at least 9 people

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Wednesday morning on the eastern coast of Taiwan, prompting officials in regions around the island to warn of a potential tsunami. According to Reuters, at least nine people are dead, and more than 800 are injured in what was the country's strongest quake in at least 25 years.

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just five days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast for April 8th, which shows who will likely have the best viewing conditions during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

A student at the University of Kentucky was knocked off her feet while trying to make it to class in the middle of a severe storm.

