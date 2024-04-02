Watch: Drone video shows twister ripping through southern Indiana

GEORGETOWN, Indiana – Severe weather erupting across the Midwest on Tuesday produced at least one tornado caught on drone video moving through southern Indiana and ripping a roof from a home.

The multiday dangerous storm pattern continues ripping across the Midwest on Tuesday, following Monday's severe weather outbreak across America's heartland with reports of damage and tornadoes in Oklahoma.

Drone video from the Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers shows a twister spinning west of Georgetown, Indiana, about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK CONTINUES TUESDAY WITH STRONG, LONG-TRACK TORNADO THREAT FROM OHIO VALLEY TO SOUTHEAST

The video shows the tornado lifting parts of a structure and sending debris flying. The storm chasers said the video showed the tornado ripping off a roof and throwing it 100 feet.

At the time of the tornado, a Tornado Watch was in effect for parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, where severe storms brought tornado potential, hail and dangerous winds. Georgetown was also included in a Tornado Warning on Tuesday evening.

HOW ARE TORNADOES RATED? THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE EXPLAINED

More drone videos showed significant damage to a home in Georgetown after the apparent tornado nearby on Tuesday.

Wind damage was also reported in Evansville, Indiana, earlier on Tuesday, causing widespread power outages and destruction.

National Weather Service damage survey teams will assess the destruction following the severe weather outbreak to determine what rating the tornado will receive on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

More than 76 million people were at risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday, and the dangerous weather pattern is expected to continue into Wednesday as the system moves east.