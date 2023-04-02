The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms threaten area ravaged by tornadoes just days ago

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 3, 2023, and it's National Find a Rainbow Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Widespread dangerous severe weather threat expected Tuesday

After another busy weekend of severe weather, more is in the forecast Tuesday across much of the same area that saw a deadly multi-state tornado outbreak on Friday.

Tuesday's dangerous severe weather threat includes Chicago, St. Louis and Kansas City in Missouri and Little Rock in Arkansas. The storms will pose a risk of tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts. A few tornadoes could be EF-2 or stronger on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Things to know

Winter isn't over in the Plains

Winter weather alerts, including Blizzard Warnings, are in effect for the northern Plains. Heavy snow is expected to pile up from late Monday into Wednesday, and high winds will create blowing and drifting snow and trigger blizzard conditions with near-zero visibility.

Some areas in the Dakotas could see more than a foot of snow, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Winter weather alerts in effect in the Plains and Upper Midwest.

Multi-state tornado outbreak leaves over 2 dozen dead

The most active severe weather outbreak so far this year left at least 31 people dead across six states, leaving trails of catastrophic destruction.

The same line of storms that impacted America's Heartland on Friday pushed east on Saturday, responsible for more tornadoes in the Northeast.

