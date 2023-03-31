1 dead after roof of Illinois theater collapses during concert as storm rips through Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. – At least one person was killed Friday and 28 people were injured when the roof of a theater in Belvidere, Illinois, collapsed during a severe thunderstorm.

A video on social media showed rescuers rushing to help those trapped under debris.

In the footage, debris can be seen piled in front of the stage at the Apollo Theatre AC. As the camera tilts up, only a few beams remain where a roof once existed.

Many people are shown trying to sort through the rubble, lifting large pieces of the roof to free those trapped underneath.

"Help! Help!" a man can be heard shouting.

Alarm sounds blare in the background.

"Stay with me, okay? I am not leaving you," a man can be heard saying off-screen.

The bands Revocation, Skeletal Remains and Morbid Angel were set to perform at the venue. According to WFLD-TV, the roof collapsed during the middle of the concert.

One of the bands ended up canceling the event due to the incident.

"Tonights show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue," the band stated in a Facebook post. "We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."

A tornado warning had been issued for the storm that appears to have caused the collapse. However, there was no confirmation of a tornado from the National Weather Service. That may come later if officials decide to survey the damage.

WFLD-TV, the FOX station in Chicago, reported the deaths and injuries, noting that the collapse was called a "mass casualty event" and more than 20 ambulances were called to the scene.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker stated in a tweet Friday night that his administration is closely monitoring the collapse.

"I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can," he said.

A severe weather outbreak swept through America's heartland Friday, spawning deadly tornadoes across multiple states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.