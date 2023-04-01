'It just sucked all the air': Arkansas man recalls living through deadly tornado that destroyed Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. – Scenes of destruction surround Walter Lawrence after a large and destructive tornado took a direct hit on his home Friday in northeastern Arkansas.

Dark clouds inched closer to Walter Lawrence as an approaching supercell grew wider, pouring down rain as tornado sirens blared in the Cross County community about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock.

"Just as I went in the house, it's like a suction. It just sucked all the air. I couldn’t hear anything," he told FOX Weather Saturday morning as he surveyed what was left of his home after taking a direct hit.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. local time, a Tornado Emergency was issued for communities around Little Rock. The tornado ripped apart homes and businesses in Wynne. It took everything from Lawrence, even his truck.

"I'm on foot now," he said.

Unknown what to do next, he called his daughter, who lives an hour away in Jonesboro, but she was away in Alabama.

"There’s nothing I can do," he said. "All my other family … my sister passed away a week before Christmas. Got another brother, but they moved off."

Lawrence said when the tornado hit, it slammed him against the wall before he could react. Even though warnings were sent out about the severe storms, the twister still took some by surprise.

In the wake of the destruction, emergency crews went into search and rescue mode. Residents were told to stay away from the area damaged by the tornado. Four people died in Wynne following the tornado and dozens more were injured.

In neighboring Pulaski County, Madeline Roberts, a spokeswoman for the county, told FOX Weather that 50 people were injured in the entire county following the story – 36 of those were injured in Little Rock.

The city’s mayor says that at least 30 people were injured, and one person has been reported dead.

This wasn’t the first time Lawrence has been through anything like this. The first tornado he survived was in 1978 when it came through a nearby trailer park at the time and took the roof off his parent’s home.

Multiple tornadoes caused significant damage across Arkansas on Friday, leading Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency for the Natural State.

Currently, about 100 Arkansas National Guard members are assisting with recovery efforts in some of the hardest-hit areas. There’s also a shelter set up at a local school for victims, like Lawrence, who’ve lost their homes.