Expected blizzard to be 'biggest snowstorm of the year' in parts of northern Plains, Upper Midwest

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful coast-to-coast storm that’s expected to bring blizzard conditions to millions of people living in the Plains and Upper Midwest this week and could significantly impact travel before life-threatening wind chills move into the region.

And like with previous storm systems that have taken similar tracks across the U.S. over the past several weeks, there is a significant risk of dangerous severe weather that could sweep across portions of the central U.S. starting on Tuesday.

Where is the winter storm now?

A three-hour radar loop showing rain and snow in the northwestern U.S.

Heavy snow is already ongoing across parts of the Northwest, and the FOX Forecast Center said several feet of snow is expected across the Oregon Cascades over the next few days as the current system pushes onshore and is followed by the next round of snow that will impact the region Tuesday.

Current winter weather alerts in effect in the western U.S.

Because of the impending storm, the National Weather Service has already issued various winter weather alerts that will be in effect through at least Thursday.

In the West, Winter Storm Warnings stretch the length of the Cascades from northern Washington through Oregon and into portions of Northern California.

The warnings also include the cities of Eugene and Medford in Oregon.

In addition, Winter Storm Warnings are also in effect for the higher elevations of the Rockies in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and portions of Colorado.

Winter weather alerts in effect in the Plains and Upper Midwest through at least Thursday.

Winter weather alerts also stretch into the Plains and Upper Midwest, where the National Weather Service warned that this could become the "biggest snowstorm of the year" for parts of the northern Plains.

Winter Storm Watches are currently in effect from Wyoming and Nebraska through the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for a large portion of southern Wyoming.

Forecasters at the NWS may even issue Blizzard Watches and Warnings as the storm gathers strength and sweeps across the region this week.

What is the timing of the winter storm?

Monday

A map showing the weather conditions in the western U.S. on Monday.

The storm will have a more significant impact in the western U.S. starting Sunday night and moving into Monday throughout the Intermountain West and parts of the central and northern Rockies.

A few feet of snow is expected in the highest elevations in Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, with lower elevations also seeing heavy snowfall amounts of up to a foot or so, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The low snow levels are expected to lead to numerous travel hazards because of the low visibility and snow-covered roads.

Tuesday

A map showing the weather conditions in West and Plains on Tuesday.

By Monday night and into Tuesday, the strengthening storm system over the central Plains is expected to produce periods of heavy snow and high winds across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Blizzard conditions are likely from parts of southwestern Wyoming to eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota, including much of South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska.

More than a foot of snow combined with the strong winds leading to blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to dangerous and nearly impossible travel conditions in those areas and a disruption to daily life, according to the NWS.

In addition, wind chills are expected to be near to below zero during the blizzard conditions and could be life-threatening to anyone caught outdoors.

There could also be a significant risk to livestock, so farmers across the region will need to take precautions to protect the lives of their animals.

Wednesday

A map showing the weather conditions in the Upper Midwest on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to be centered over the Upper Midwest by Wednesday, and winter weather conditions are expected to continue across the region.

How much snow is expected?

Parts of Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota could pick up more than 2 feet of snow from this powerful winter storm, while the northern Plains and Upper Midwest can expect to see generally up to 2 feet of snow.

The highest snowfall totals are expected to fall from Wyoming through northwestern Nebraska and into the Dakotas and northwestern Minnesota.

Forecast snowfall totals in the Plains and Upper Midwest through Thursday.

Minneapolis, which the NWS-Twin Cities says is currently experiencing its third-snowiest winter on record, will only need another 5.4 inches to move into second place.

However, it doesn’t seem too likely that the Twin Cities metro area will see an additional 5.4 inches of snow during this upcoming storm because it’s expected to remain mainly rain with a brief mix of sleet or freezing rain on Tuesday.