The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening tornado outbreak likely across Upper Midwest

Tornado outbreak likely in Upper Midwest as millions told to prepare for dangerous storms Monday

Preparations are underway in Minneapolis and other communities across the Upper Midwest ahead of a likely severe weather outbreak on Monday that could blast the region with powerful thunderstorms capable of producing very large hail, damaging wind gusts and strong, long-track tornadoes.

Severe storms are expected to begin Monday afternoon and continue well into Monday night. More than 5 million people have been placed in a Level 4 out of 5 risk on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's (SPC) severe thunderstorm risk scale , covering parts of southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.

A secondary corridor of severe weather is expected to develop to the south across the central and southern Plains. These storms will be weaker but could still produce tornadoes.

In total, more than 45 million people from the U.S. - Mexico border in Texas to the U.S.- Canada border will be at risk of severe weather.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, April 28, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Sunday storms topple freight train in Nebraska

Meanwhile, tornado-warned storms on Sunday evening were strong enough to topple a BNSF freight train near Bingham, Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the coal train was empty, and there was no word on any injuries.

The derailment happened around the same time a supercell thunderstorm likely produced a tornado that may have been on the ground for dozens of miles.

Multiday severe weather threat extends into Tuesday

The multiday severe weather threat will continue into Tuesday, putting even more people at risk of extreme weather.

More than 65 million people from Texas to the Northeast will be at risk of severe weather. However, the highest threat will be centered from central Ohio into western Pennsylvania and western and central New York, where the SPC has posted a Level 3 out of 5 risk.

This Level 3 risk zone includes some 11.5 million people in cities such as Columbus and Cleveland in Ohio, Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania and Rochester in New York.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Florida man evades alligator in lake to save injured American bald eagle

An American hero risked his life swimming to the aid of America ’s national bird, facing a possible alligator in the process.

Doug Hay told FOX 13 Tampa Bay that on April 19, he heard a splash in the lake behind his Lakewood Ranch , Florida, home . He and his wife went to investigate the noise and saw a bald eagle in the center of the lake, with another bald eagle circling above.

Hay believes the two eagles were fighting when one of them became seriously injured and ended up in the lake.

