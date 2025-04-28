See it: Empty coal train derails in Nebraska as troopers confirm tornado was culprit

ASHBY, Neb. – Powerful severe storms unleashed their fury in Nebraska, toppling a portion of an empty coal train from its tracks amidst the chilling wail of a Tornado Warning on Sunday.

Footage from Alyssa James shows dark storm clouds looming over Nebraska State Highway 2 as the National Weather Service issued the dire warning for the area.

In the video, the remains of a Burlington Northern Railroad and the Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) train sit across the tracks in Ashby while several carriages are turned sideways and lying on the ground.

"(We) ran into a gnarly wedge tornado just west of Hyannis a couple hours ago," James posted on Facebook. "Talk about an adrenaline rush! Thankfully the BNSF employees were safe after the train derailment near Bingham."

Nebraska State Patrol confirmed that a "tornado" toppled the empty coal train.

Another significant severe weather event is expected to unfold across parts of the Upper Midwest on Monday. Conditions are favorable for very large hail, damaging wind gusts and a high risk for tornadoes, some of which could be strong or even intense.

The FOX Forecast Center said severe storms are expected to ramp up between 3 and 4 p.m. CT. If the atmosphere can recover quickly after morning storms, storm development may occur earlier.