See it: Torrential rains cause flash flooding in Oklahoma, Texas

LAWTON, Okla. – Torrential rainfall swept through southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas during the end of the workweek and start of the weekend, triggering flash flooding and even leading to water rescues around Lawton and Norman.

The unsettled weather pattern, which began dumping heavy rainfall on the region early in the week, dumped more than half a foot of precipitation, leading to overwhelmed ditches and drainage systems.

As of Saturday, the heaviest impacted region appeared to be the Interstate 35 and 44 corridors, with parts of I-44 shut down southwest of the Oklahoma City metro.

Flash Flood Watches were issued for more than 2 million residents across the southern Plains, with several communities under Flash Flood Warnings.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," National Weather Service meteorologists from Norman, Oklahoma stated.

According to the weather agency, just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult off their feet and a foot of floodwater can carry a car away.

Doppler radar indicated rainfall with rates between 1-2 inches per hour occurred in the alerted area with upwards of 6 inches of precipitation over the last 24 hours.

Further southwest in Texas Panhandle, the mixture of hail and rainfall was too much for culverts to handle around the communities of Earth and Springlake.

Video from a storm chaser showed water rushing across Highway 70 after a tornado-warned storm moved through on Friday evening.

"Several people were stuck on the west side of Earth in the hail. They just slid off the road," storm chaser Chris Davis said.

Despite the hazardous weather in both Texas and Oklahoma, there were no reports of missing people connected to the event and first responders were continuing to monitor flooded roadways.

The latest severe weather event came less than a week after five people died from flash flooding and severe weather throughout the southern Plains.

Law enforcement reported responding to dozens of high-water rescues last Sunday around communities such as Moore and around the Tulsa metro.