Child among 2 dead after flooding, severe weather lash Plains

MOORE, Okla. - At least two people, including a child, have been killed after severe weather tore across portions of Texas and Oklahoma over the weekend.

According to the Moore Police Department in Oklahoma, crews responded to reports of two vehicles that became stranded in floodwaters around 9 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Police said one of those vehicles left the roadway and was swept under a bridge, and all but two occupants were able to be rescued.

"It is with great sadness that we report that two individuals, an adult female and 12-year-old male, were later located deceased," police said in a Facebook post.

Police described the event as "historical" and impacted roads and resulted in dozens of high-water rescues across the city.

"The Moore Police Department would like to extend a thank you to our neighboring agencies who assisted in rescue efforts," police continued. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims."

A dramatic video recorded near the community of Hico, Texas, shows a dark cloud moving across the sky before a tornado touches down.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center received more than 120 storm reports on Saturday, with most of the extreme weather occurring in Texas and Oklahoma.

Damage has also been reported, including reports of trees and power lines being brought down in Courtney, Oklahoma, as well as reports of sheds and barns being damaged.

