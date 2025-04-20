Search
Extreme Weather
Tornado destroys Ada, Oklahoma businesses less than 2 months after last twister

Photos and video taken in Ada, Oklahoma, on Saturday night show damage to a shopping center and a local hotel. Strong winds or a possible tornado ripped down signage and bent power poles.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
The community of Ada is recovering on Sunday after a radar-confirmed tornado ripped through the Oklahoma town causing significant damage to area businesses. 

ADA, Okla. – A Central Oklahoma community still recovering from an EF-1 tornado in March found itself the target of another natural disaster this weekend.

A severe weather event that spawned deadly flooding and tornadoes across the Plains on Saturday produced a radar-confirmed tornado in Ada, Oklahoma, destroying several businesses in the area.

The latest tornado comes as Ada was still recovering from an EF-1 tornado part of a deadly March severe weather outbreak in the Central U.S. The Ada tornado in March injured one person and displaced two dozen families.

CHILD AMONG 2 DEAD AFTER FLOODING, SEVERE WEATHER LASH PLAINS

Photos and video taken in Ada, Oklahoma, on Saturday night show damage to a shopping center and a local hotel. Strong winds or a possible tornado ripped down signage and bent power poles.

  Tornado damage in Ada, Oklahoma on April 19, 2025.
    Image 1 of 3

    Tornado damage in Ada, Oklahoma on April 19, 2025.  (Charlotte Rebecca Allen/Facebook)

  Tornado damage in Ada, Oklahoma on April 19, 2025.
    Image 2 of 3

    Tornado damage in Ada, Oklahoma on April 19, 2025.  (Charlotte Rebecca Allen/Facebook)

  Tornado damage in Ada, Oklahoma on April 19, 2025.
    Image 3 of 3

    Tornado damage in Ada, Oklahoma on April 19, 2025.  (Charlotte Rebecca Allen/Facebook)

A damage survey by the National Weather Service office in Norman will confirm the strength and path of the tornado based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale

Areas south of Ada are facing more severe thunderstorms and the threat of continued flooding on Sunday. 

