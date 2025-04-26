Race week begins in Louisville for 151st Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The countdown is on for the 151st Kentucky Derby, and the city of Louisville is buzzing with anticipation for the annual Run for the Roses.

Derby week festivities began on Saturday with Opening Night at Churchill Downs and will conclude with the Kentucky Derby itself on Saturday, May 3.

While the pageantry surrounding the events appears unaffected, it was a race against the clock for officials in the Bluegrass State to make the region presentable after major flooding.

Rounds of severe storms in early April dumped 10 to 20 inches of rain across parts of the Ohio and Mississippi Valleys, causing rivers and streams to swell to levels not seen in decades.

According to a water level gauge along the Ohio River in Louisville, the waterway crested at nearly 37 feet, making the event one of the 10 highest crests in city history.

Preliminary data shows that the river’s crest of 36.63 feet ranked as the eighth-highest water level in modern history, falling short of the historic 1997 flood and the all-time record of 52.15 feet set on Jan. 27, 1937.

Dozens of water rescues took place in low-lying areas, and many riverfront parks and roadways were closed while the river remained above flood stage.

Following the height of the flooding, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg launched a multi-million-dollar cleanup effort to prepare the city for the arrival of thousands of spectators.

HOW WEATHER PLAYS A ROLE IN THE KENTUCKY DERBY

Despite the extreme weather, the stage appears to be set for the 18 horses competing in what is known as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

The official post time for the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 3, and will feature horses such as Journalism, Sandman, Sovereignty and Rodriguez.

The marquee event is likely to go off without a hitch, with near-room temperatures and plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

However, celebrations and races earlier in the week may have to contend with some rain, especially from Tuesday through Thursday, as showers and thunderstorms move into the commonwealth from the west.

LOUISVILLE LAUNCHES MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR FLOOD CLEANUP EFFORT AHEAD OF KENTUCKY DERBY

Over the years, weather has played a memorable role in Derby races, from the 94-degree heat in 1959 to as much as 3.15 inches of rain in 2018.

According to National Weather Service historical records, out of the last 150 Derby Days, 48% have experienced rain at some point during the day, often making the one-mile track at Churchill Downs sloppy.

The Kentucky Derby has never been canceled due to weather, though it has been postponed because of events such as war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race is the most-watched horse racing event of the year and marks the first leg of the coveted Triple Crown.

Following the Kentucky Derby, much of the same field will compete in Maryland’s Preakness Stakes, followed by New York’s Belmont Stakes in early June.