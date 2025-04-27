Weekend Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather outbreak expected to lash Upper Midwest with tornadoes

Welcome to the Weekend Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Sunday, April 27, 2025, and National Pet Parents Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Brewing Upper Midwest severe weather outbreak threatens Minneapolis with strong tornadoes, destructive winds

A significant severe weather outbreak is expected to unfold across portions of the Upper Midwest on Monday, with forecasters warning that conditions will be favorable for the development of very large hail, damaging wind gusts and strong tornadoes.

Millions of people in cities like Minneapolis and Des Moines, Iowa, are being urged to prepare for the potentially life-threatening severe weather outbreak, which is expected to begin Monday afternoon and continue well into Monday night.

In total, more than 45 million people from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to the U.S.-Canada border in the Upper Midwest will be at risk of severe weather on Monday.

However, the threat is significantly higher on the northern end of that risk zone, where more than 7 million people in portions of Iowa, Minnesota and western Wisconsin have been placed in a Level 4 out of 5 risk on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's (SPC) severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, April 28, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms threaten Plains later Sunday ahead of Monday's expected outbreak

Before the main outbreak of severe weather begins on Monday, isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the Plains from Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are all possible.

The SPC has placed more than 2 million people from West Texas to North Dakota in a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather, while another 8.5 million people are included in a Level 1 risk from West Texas to Minnesota.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Torrential rain leads to deadly flash flooding in Oklahoma

Torrential rain swept across portions of southwestern Oklahoma and northern Texas during the end of the workweek and into the start of the weekend, triggering deadly flash flooding.

According to police in Lawton, Oklahoma, a person was killed when their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters. Police said first responders were unable to safely get to the submerged vehicle.

The Lawton Police Department Dive Team arrived and was able to get the victim out of the vehicle.

National Parks Week: Stargazing

Today is the final day of National Parks Week, and we’re taking a look at some of the parks that offer breathtaking views of the night sky. If you want to spot a meteor or see the Milky Way, here are the 20 best parks to visit.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.