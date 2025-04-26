New species of caterpillar found in Hawaii camouflages itself in dead bugs

HONOLULU - A newly identified species of caterpillar in Hawaii is garnering attention for its unusual behavior, which scientists say has never been observed before.

The caterpillar, known as the "bone collector," was found to live in spider webs, where it decorates its cocoon with body parts from the spider’s prey.

The University of Hawaii researchers, who recently published their findings in the journal Science, attributed the bizarre behavior to what they believe is a form of camouflage designed to help the caterpillar avoid detection by predators.

"The bone collector caterpillar is another example of how incredible and unpredictable evolution in Hawaiʻi can be," said Dan Rubinoff, a professor at the University of Hawaii, in a statement. "Not only are they the only caterpillars in the world to decorate their homes with body parts, but perhaps more shocking, they make their living hanging around spider webs. This is something we never even imagined was possible. But in Hawaiʻi, here it is."

In addition to its strange decorating habits, the caterpillar is carnivorous, a rare trait among its breed but aligns with its arachnid roommate.

Like other caterpillars, it undergoes metamorphosis and eventually transforms into a moth before beginning the entire life cycle over again.

Despite its recent identification, the future of the "bone collector" is a bit uncertain.

Researchers say that it has only been found in a small area, in about a six-square-mile region on Oahu.

Through extensive research, scientists believe the species dates back at least six million years, long before the Hawaiian Islands even formed.

Experts believe that the caterpillar’s habitat has been heavily affected by environmental changes, including the introduction of non-native species, which may be contributing to its decline.

While researchers did not provide a specific population estimate, they consider the species to be endangered, with only dozens of known sightings.

"Conservation action to save this globally unique lineage is imperative and overdue," study authors stated.