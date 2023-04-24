The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Texas in bull's-eye for Tuesday's severe weather risk

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather returns to the South

A potent storm system will bring severe weather chances back to the South Tuesday, with parts of central and west-central Texas in the bull's-eye. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

The same system will also bring chances for flooding rain throughout parts of the Southeast.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Things to know

More than a foot of snow could fall in Colorado

Coloradans are bracing for a storm that could bring a foot of snow to the mountains and foothills and provide some much-needed rain to the state.

In preparation for the snow, Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's Front Range and foothills, along with the Palmer Divide, through Wednesday afternoon.

Winter alerts are in effect through Wednesday.

April cooldown spreads to much of the central, eastern US

More than 200 million Americans will feel below-average temperatures Tuesday.

Long-range outlooks suggest this pattern of cooler-than-average temperatures will likely persist through the end of April and linger into the beginning of May.

The 6- to 10-day temperature outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

