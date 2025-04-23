Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: NJ fire burns over 8,500 acres as Plains brace for more severe weather

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

New Jersey wildfire scorches over 8,500 acres as thousands flee fast-moving flames

Crews are continuing their relentless assault to beat back the flames of a massive wildfire that’s exploding in size near the New Jersey shore. Thousands of residents have been forced to flee for safety while thick smoke choked the region, closing a miles-long stretch of the state’s busiest highway for hours.

The Jones Road Wildfire sparked on Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township in Ocean County and quickly began to grow in size.

As of Wednesday, it had consumed 8,500 acres and was only 10% contained.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

Rounds of severe storms plague Plains with large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding

Continuing into Wednesday and Thursday, an active period of weather is in store for the Plains, including Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The FOX Forecast Center said a chance of severe storms or flash flooding looks very possible into the weekend.

As the sun breaks through during the afternoon on Wednesday, enough heating could occur to support thunderstorm development. Storms that form here could bring brief strong wind gusts and small hail, though coverage and intensity will depend on how much sun breaks through.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible farther south, across the southern Plains and into far west Texas. These stronger storms may bring large hail and damaging winds. There is a potential for tornadoes to develop, but the overall severe weather threat will gradually decrease after sunset.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Plains on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: Barefoot Florida man wrangles angry alligator using trash can

When you get called away from Easter dinner to wrangle an alligator , sometimes you need to use the tools you have on site, which is what one Florida gator handler did on the holiday.

Mike Dragich shared a video with FOX Weather showing the wild Sunday encounter in Jacksonville, Florida. He said a woman was letting her dog out when she noticed the scaly tail of the 7-foot alligator slide by her patio.

National Park Week: Zion National Park

National Park Week is underway, and this year's theme is National Park Playlist, which celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. Each day of National Park Week will have suggestions for things to do designated under a music genre.

Zion National Park is one of five national parks that are located in Utah. It’s home to the largest sandstone cliffs in the world. Last year, FOX Weather’s Robert Ray took us on this tour.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.