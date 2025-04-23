Search
The FOX Weather App
Weather News
Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: NJ fire burns over 8,500 acres as Plains brace for more severe weather

Top weather news for Wednesday, April 23, 2025: Crews are continuing their relentless assault to beat back the flames of a massive wildfire that’s exploding in size near the New Jersey shore. Thousands of residents have been forced to flee for safety while thick smoke chokes the region, closing a miles-long stretch of the state’s busiest highway.

By Chris Oberholtz
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Weather in America: April 23, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

New Jersey wildfire scorches over 8,500 acres as thousands flee fast-moving flames

Crews are continuing their relentless assault to beat back the flames of a massive wildfire that’s exploding in size near the New Jersey shore. Thousands of residents have been forced to flee for safety while thick smoke choked the region, closing a miles-long stretch of the state’s busiest highway for hours.

The Jones Road Wildfire sparked on Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township in Ocean County and quickly began to grow in size.

As of Wednesday, it had consumed 8,500 acres and was only 10% contained.

  • BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 9

    A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 2 of 9

    A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained.  (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 9

    A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Flames from the Jones Road Fire in Barnegat, New Jersey near the Garden State Parkway on April 22, 2025.
    Image 4 of 9

    Flames from the Jones Road Fire in Barnegat, New Jersey near the Garden State Parkway on April 22, 2025.  (NJ Garden State Parkway)

  • Seaside Park, New Jersey Station 45 and Engine 4521 operating in Waretown at the scene of the Jones Road Wildfire on April 22, 2025.
    Image 5 of 9

    Seaside Park, New Jersey Station 45 and Engine 4521 operating in Waretown at the scene of the Jones Road Wildfire on April 22, 2025. (Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Co.)

  • Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.
    Image 6 of 9

    Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.  (@Pjfriend/X)

  • Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.
    Image 7 of 9

    Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025. (@Pjfriend/X)

  • Smoke billows across the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.
    Image 8 of 9

    Smoke billows across the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.  (NJ DOT)

  • A dark cloud of smoke above homes in Barnegat, New Jersey on April 22, 2025 from the Jones Road Fire.
    Image 9 of 9

    A dark cloud of smoke above homes in Barnegat, New Jersey on April 22, 2025 from the Jones Road Fire.  (FOX Weather)

Rounds of severe storms plague Plains with large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding

Continuing into Wednesday and Thursday, an active period of weather is in store for the Plains, including Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The FOX Forecast Center said a chance of severe storms or flash flooding looks very possible into the weekend.

As the sun breaks through during the afternoon on Wednesday, enough heating could occur to support thunderstorm development. Storms that form here could bring brief strong wind gusts and small hail, though coverage and intensity will depend on how much sun breaks through.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible farther south, across the southern Plains and into far west Texas. These stronger storms may bring large hail and damaging winds. There is a potential for tornadoes to develop, but the overall severe weather threat will gradually decrease after sunset.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Plains on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch: Barefoot Florida man wrangles angry alligator using trash can

When you get called away from Easter dinner to wrangle an alligator, sometimes you need to use the tools you have on site, which is what one Florida gator handler did on the holiday.

Mike Dragich shared a video with FOX Weather showing the wild Sunday encounter in Jacksonville, Florida. He said a woman was letting her dog out when she noticed the scaly tail of the 7-foot alligator slide by her patio. 

Alligator trapper Mike Dragich used two trash cans to trap an unwanted Easter visitor at a Jacksonville home. The 7-foot alligator was spotted by a woman letting her dog out. 

Florida man wrangles alligator with trash can on Easter Sunday

Alligator trapper Mike Dragich used two trash cans to trap an unwanted Easter visitor at a Jacksonville home. The 7-foot alligator was spotted by a woman letting her dog out. 

National Park Week: Zion National Park

National Park Week is underway, and this year's theme is National Park Playlist, which celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. Each day of National Park Week will have suggestions for things to do designated under a music genre. 

Zion National Park is one of five national parks that are located in Utah. It’s home to the largest sandstone cliffs in the world. Last year, FOX Weather’s Robert Ray took us on this tour.

Utah's Zion National Park boasts over 100 miles of hiking trails and towering rock formations that can reach 3,000 feet in height. FOX Weather's Robert Ray takes us on a tour as we celebrate National Parks Week.

Zion National Park: Home to tallest sandstone cliffs in the world

Utah's Zion National Park boasts over 100 miles of hiking trails and towering rock formations that can reach 3,000 feet in height. FOX Weather's Robert Ray takes us on a tour as we celebrate National Parks Week.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
