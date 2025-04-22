Search
Grand Canyon National Park to open North Rim in May for 2025 season

The North Rim will be open until Nov. 30, or until the first major snowstorm if one impacts the national park before that date, according to the National Park Service.

By Steven Yablonski
Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – Pack your bags! The National Park Service (NPS) said that the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona will open in May to mark the official start of the 2025 season.

FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park is seen from the North Rim Visitor Center in North Rim, Arizona, United States on July 14, 2018. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to information provided by the NPS on Monday, the North Rim will open at 6 a.m. local time on May 15. The Grand Canyon Lodge and Grand Canyon Trail Rides will also commence their 2025 seasonal operations at that time.

Visitor services at the national park, including the campground, Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and Backcountry Information Center, will open at 8 a.m. local time.

If you have questions when you're at the park, you're in luck!

FILE- Video shows a herd of bison at the North Rim in Grand Canyon National Park in 2022. 

Rangers will also be available daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time at the Roaring Springs Overlook Kiosk through Oct. 15 to provide information, trip planning assistance and to run park ranger programs.

Operations at the North Rim, including lodging, groceries, retail, food and beverage services, showers, laundry and the gas station, will also open on May 15. The lodge dining room will also be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with reservations required for dinner service.

FILE - Late afternoon view of Grand Canyon National Park, Cape Royal, North Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, USA, (Photo by Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The NPS said the last day of the 2025 season for most commercial services will be Oct. 15.

The North Rim will be open until Nov. 30, or until the first major snowstorm if one impacts the national park before that date, according to the NPS.

For more information on visiting, including making reservations, check out the Grand Canyon National Park website.

