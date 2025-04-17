Prolonged heat waves at national parks could pose serious risks to visitors

As the climate continues to change, America’s national parks are becoming hotter and more hazardous for visitors, according to a recent analysis by Climate Central, a nonprofit climate science and news organization.

Climatologists reported that areas under observation by the National Park Service are warming nearly twice as fast as the national average.

If warming trends continue, parks could experience a nearly fivefold increase in the number of extremely hot days annually by 2050.

An "extremely hot day" is defined as one in which the maximum temperature exceeds the 99th percentile over historical records. By 2050, most national parks are expected to see six to 22 more of these extreme heat days every year.

According to Climate Central, Yosemite National Park could experience 26 such days annually, while Great Smoky Mountains National Park may see 23 – up from a historical average of just three.

Not one of the 63 national parks or the more than 370 other sites managed by the National Park Service appears to be immune to rising heat levels.

Among the parks highlighted in Climate Central’s report, Mount Rainier in Washington state and Badlands National Park in South Dakota are expected to experience relatively fewer increases in extreme heat days, but even those locations could see 12 to 24 more hot days each year.

What does rising heat mean for national parks?

The rising heat doesn’t just threaten ecosystems, it also poses serious health risks to the millions of visitors who flock to national parks annually.

A 2023 study found a direct link between rising temperatures and heat-related illnesses among visitors at Grand Canyon National Park.

Many tourists appeared to be unprepared for the proliferation of hot and humid conditions, particularly in the spring and fall months.

While the National Park Service is taking steps to increase visitor safety, such as installing water stations, shaded rest areas and issuing weather guidance, experts warned that these measures may not be sufficient if visitors are not acclimated to high heat.

Heat-related deaths in US

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heatstroke occurs when the body’s internal temperature rises rapidly and cannot cool down effectively, posing a serious health risk or even death, especially among young children and older adults.

On average, 702 people die from heat-related causes in the U.S. each year, with several of those deaths occurring in national parks.

Data from the National Park Service showed that a dozen or more fatalities each year are classified as "environmental deaths," which include those caused by heat, cold, altitude, lightning and rockfalls.

When temperatures soar, it’s not just the mercury on the thermometer that poses a risk, cascading impacts – from melting glaciers and diminished snowpack to increased wildfire activity, tree mortality, vegetation loss and rising sea levels – compound challenges and heighten the dangers faced by both park staff and visitors.