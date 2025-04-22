Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Drone video shows extensive damage following EF-2 tornado in Missouri

According to the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, the EF-2 tornado developed Sunday northwest of New Bloomfield and moved to the north-northeast past the community of Guthrie.

GUTHRIE, Mo. - A powerful EF-2 tornado tore across portions of central Missouri on Easter Sunday, and drone video is showing the damage the monster twister left behind.

The tornado touched down north of New Bloomfield in Callaway County during severe weather that tore across portions of the Plains and Midwest over the holiday weekend.

EASTER WEEKEND SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES AT LEAST 5 DEAD IN OKLAHOMA AS STORMS PUMMEL CENTRAL US

The drone video, which was shared by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, showed significant damage to a home with items from inside the structure as well as other debris thrown across the landscape.

In addition, uprooted trees can be seen lying across the landscape with roots sticking up in the air.

"Earlier today, a line of severe storms moved through Callaway County, producing a brief tornado touchdown northwest of New Bloomfield, primarily impacting the Guthrie area," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said one person received minor injuries, and they were treated and released by first responders.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

"We are thankful no serious injuries were reported," the sheriff's office continued. "Our thoughts are with the homeowners who suffered damage during the storm."

According to the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, the EF-2 tornado developed northwest of New Bloomfield and moved to the north-northeast past the community of Guthrie between 1:31 p.m. to 1:36 p.m. local time on Sunday.

