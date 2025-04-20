Easter Sunday severe weather threatens 21 million as central US braces for tornadoes, damaging wind

Millions of people from the southern Plains through the Midwest will need to keep an eye on the sky on Easter Sunday as the region faces the potential for seeing severe weather one day after deadly flooding and thunderstorms rocked portions of Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday.

At least two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed after flooding swept their vehicle away in Moore, Oklahoma. There have also been several reports of possible tornadoes to the south in Texas.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

The severe weather threat will ramp up once again on Sunday as a powerful upper-level storm system moves from the Texas Panhandle into the Midwest during the day.

There were several reports of severe weather, including tornadoes, in Texas on Saturday. In the video above, a tornado can be seen near the community of Hico, Texas.

A rapidly strengthening low pressure center tracking into the Midwest will carry a potent warm front that will pull in more humid air, adding fuel for severe storms. Daytime heating will further destabilize the atmosphere, allowing thunderstorms to quickly intensify.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) shows nearly 22 million people from Texas to Illinois at risk of seeing severe weather on Sunday.

However, the risk is higher in Missouri and Arkansas, where nearly 3 million people have been placed in a Level 3 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale. This includes cities like Springfield and Columbia in Missouri, and Fayetteville, Springdale and Conway in Arkansas.

Cities like Kansas City and St. Louis in Missouri, and Little Rock in Arkansas, are currently in a Level 2 risk.

Forecasters say threat from thunderstorms that develop on Sunday will include the risk of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.