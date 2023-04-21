Search
Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Mid-Atlantic faces severe weather threat

Start your day with the latest weather news – A system that has created severe storms across the country this week is on its way out this weekend, but not before threatening the Carolinas, Virginia and the DC area with thunderstorms.

As a cold front progresses to the east and south, it will be the focus for a few severe storms Saturday from the Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic. A risk of hail and 60-plus mph wind gusts will be possible during the afternoon hours.  02:19

Severe storm threat slides east

As a cold front progresses to the east and south, it will be the focus for a few severe storms Saturday from the Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic. A risk of hail and 60-plus mph wind gusts will be possible during the afternoon hours. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, April 22, 2023, and Earth Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Carolinas, Virginia, DC face severe weather threat Sunday

A storm system that has stirred up severe weather across the country this week is beginning its exit Saturday, but only after bringing storms to the mid-Atlantic region. The Carolinas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and even the Philadelphia area face the greatest threat of dangerous storms. Damaging wind, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Things to know

In case you missed it: Deadly tornado, record snow and boom goes the Starship

The storm system that is expected to bring severe weather to the mid-Atlantic today has been causing trouble across much of the U.S. this week. Oklahoma took the brunt of the storm’s force, with tornadoes breaking out Wednesday. One of them was an EF-3 twister that killed three people in Cole, just south of Oklahoma City. It was the Sooner State’s deadliest in a decade.

Drone video shows homes flattened, cars tossed from deadly tornado in Cole, Oklahoma

On the cold side of the storm, snow added insult to injury in Duluth, Minnesota. The town had already received more than 130 inches of snow before more was piled on this week. That makes the winter of 2022-23 the snowiest on record for the city.

SpaceX launched its new Starship from Texas this week for a test flight. The launch was successful, but the rocket later exploded in spectacular fashion. SpaceX said the test will help engineers improve Starship’s reliability.

SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes after launch

Bonus reads

