‘All my things were gone’: Oklahoma tornado wipes out bride’s wedding venue days before nuptials

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Morgan Kendrick lost nearly everything for her upcoming weekend wedding when a tornado ripped through Shawnee, Oklahoma on Wednesday, destroying the venue housing her dress, decorations and other items for the event.

Kendrick noted that she was safe at home when the tornado struck. But after the evening tornado passed, a contact at the wedding venue informed Kendrick of the extent of the damages.

"She just told me that everything was gone," Kendrick said. "All my things were gone. Her home, the venue. It was heartbreaking."

She also learned that her contact was forced to shelter from the storm in an underground concrete space.

But amid the devastation, Kendrick found out some good news – her dress was found underneath the rubble. Covered with mud, rust and water, the dress was then brought to the cleaners to be restored.

Despite losing nearly everything for her wedding, the bride noted that the wedding will still go on Saturday.

"The entire community all around Oklahoma has come together to really help me and Preston and my whole family make this wedding happen," she said.