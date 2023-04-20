Tornado captured forming live on television in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, Texas – A tornado was captured forming live on FOX Weather Thursday evening as meteorologists Marissa Torres and Stephen Morgan were tracking severe weather through America's heartland.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning just after 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday for Smith County, Texas, which included the town of Tyler.

As Torres discussed the Tornado Warning, the funnel spun up live on tower camera.

"It looks like a funnel is trying to form and head to the ground," she said.

Within minutes, the local National Weather Service office updated the language of the warning saying the tornado was now observed.

"I mean, yeah, it’s evident," Morgan said. "Watching this thing in real time is remarkable."

And while trees obscured the funnel, local law enforcement confirmed the tornado.

There are reports that the twister caused damage to Tyler Junior College.

There is still no word if anyone was injured. The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area for any damage the tornado may have caused.

The threat of adittional storms shifts east on Friday and includes the Ohio Valley and Gulf Coast.