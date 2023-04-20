Minnesota city breaks record for snowiest winter

DULUTH, Minn. – The winter of 2022-2023 is going down in the history books as the snowiest winter on record for Duluth, Minnesota.

With 135.8 inches of snow, this season beat out the previous record holder – the winter of 1995 to 1996, which had 135.4 inches of snow.

The gap between the two records then widened Thursday morning with more snow, pushing the tally to 137.1 inches.

According to FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar, the 2023 snow total is the result of multiple storms over the winter rather than one large storm.

"It was just a nonstop weather pattern of snow," Minar said. She added that Duluth is currently 48.2 inches above its snowfall average.

The latest round of snow came from a weather system that brought severe storms to the Upper Midwest earlier this week.

Duluth is expected to receive even more snowfall as it is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory. Through early Saturday morning, Minar said, Duluth may receive an additional 1-3 inches of snow from the spring snowstorm.