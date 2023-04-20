Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Minnesota city breaks record for snowiest winter

With 137.1 inches of snow, this season beat out the previous record holder – the winter of 1995-1996, which had 135.4 inches of snow.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
This is now the snowiest season on record for Duluth, Minnesota, as the ongoing spring snowstorm in the northern tier has vaulted the city's seasonal total to 135.8 inches as of April 20.  05:10

Duluth, Minnesota sets record for their snowiest winter ever

This is now the snowiest season on record for Duluth, Minnesota, as the ongoing spring snowstorm in the northern tier has vaulted the city's seasonal total to 135.8 inches as of April 20. 

DULUTH, Minn. – The winter of 2022-2023 is going down in the history books as the snowiest winter on record for Duluth, Minnesota.

With 135.8 inches of snow, this season beat out the previous record holder – the winter of 1995 to 1996, which had 135.4 inches of snow.

The gap between the two records then widened Thursday morning with more snow, pushing the tally to 137.1 inches.

According to FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar, the 2023 snow total is the result of multiple storms over the winter rather than one large storm.

"It was just a nonstop weather pattern of snow," Minar said. She added that Duluth is currently 48.2 inches above its snowfall average.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • Snow falls on Duluth parking lot. April 20, 2023.
    Image 1 of 3

    Snow falls on Duluth parking lot. April 20, 2023. (NWS Duluth)

  • Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. local time, 0.3" of snow and sleet fell. This brought the seasonal total to 135.4", officially tying the 1995-1996 season for the snowiest winter season on record at Duluth -- but more snow came along. April 20, 2023.
    Image 2 of 3

    Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. local time, 0.3" of snow and sleet fell. This brought the seasonal total to 135.4", officially tying the 1995-1996 season for the snowiest winter season on record at Duluth -- but more snow came along. April 20, 2023. (NWS Duluth)

  • Photographer Becky Lange said she filmed this footage in Sandstone, southwest of Duluth, in December 2022. She said the heavy snow was breaking tree branches in her area.
    Image 3 of 3

    Photographer Becky Lange said she filmed this footage in Sandstone, southwest of Duluth, in December 2022. She said the heavy snow was breaking tree branches in her area. (Becky Lange via Storyful)

The latest round of snow came from a weather system that brought severe storms to the Upper Midwest earlier this week.

Duluth is expected to receive even more snowfall as it is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory. Through early Saturday morning, Minar said, Duluth may receive an additional 1-3 inches of snow from the spring snowstorm.

Tags
Loading.