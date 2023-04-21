Severe weather threat punches eastward from Gulf Coast to Carolinas to end workweek
A multiday severe weather outbreak that started on Tuesday is expected to last until at least Saturday, with chances of storms until a front moves off the Eastern Seaboard.
Following over a dozen reports of tornadoes from Oklahoma to Iowa on Wednesday and severe storms spread over 1,000 miles on Thursday, the end of the workweek will bring another chance of storms from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast.
The front that triggered the storms is the same system that was responsible for killing at least three people in Cole, Oklahoma, after strong tornadoes with erratic tracks struck south of the Oklahoma City metro Wednesday night, according to officials. The National Weather Service received more than 175 reports of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, which added to the chaos across the central U.S.
APRIL KICKS OFF AMERICA'S MOST ACTIVE TIME OF YEAR FOR TORNADOES
Tracking where the storms are now
The threat of severe storms continues to spread eastward across Texas and the Mississippi Valley. Storms are producing torrential rainfall, lightning, hail and occasional gusty winds.
More than half a dozen severe weather watches were issued on Thursday that covered more than 30 million Americans and stretched over 1,000 miles.
Friday's tornado threat will be lower
Thunderstorms are expected to continue to rumble eastward on Friday with the main threats being from heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted two areas to watch for the chance of increased storm activity - the Ohio Valley and the Gulf Coast.
"Most of Louisiana and most of Mississippi under that lower in threat to its associated with this complex that we've really started seen to develop right over College Station and Bryan," said FOX Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan.
The FOX Forecast Center expects the tornado threat will be lower Friday, favoring more of a damaging-wind event in any severe thunderstorms.
HERE'S WHERE TORNADOES ARE MOST LIKELY TO OCCUR IN EACH MONTH
Severe storms shift to Southeast coast on Saturday
Severe thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday in the Carolinas and far southeastern Georgia before the cold front exits the Eastern Seaboard Saturday night.
The FOX Forecast Center said it will be monitoring this region for the risk of hail and 60-plus-mph wind gusts during the afternoon hours.
A low-end threat of severe weather could also develop in parts of Florida and portions of southwestern Texas.
