Stormy weekend in South Texas features severe weather, flooding risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – It's looking like an indoor kind of weekend across parts of central and South Texas as a developing area of low pressure will bring heavy rains and a threat of severe thunderstorms to the region.

Severe thunderstorm risk across central Texas Saturday

Severe storms are likely to fire in parts of Central Texas on Saturday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Thunderstorms are likely to begin forming around mid-afternoon, and strengthening as the afternoon and evening progresses.

Texas area severe weather threat

The greatest threat from these thunderstorms is large hail, with a bull's-eye of higher risk of at least 2-inch diameter hail around Fredericksburg. San Antonio and Austin are also inside the risk zone of severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph are possible in any of these thunderstorms, while a few isolated tornadoes possible as well.

Flash flooding risk increases across South Texas on Sunday

Steady rains expand to cover just about all of eastern Texas on Sunday with a rainy day on tap for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Houston.

Heavier rains are forecast amid a building severe thunderstorm for about 5 million people in South Texas, including San Antonio, Brownsville, and Corpus Christi. Any severe thunderstorms here carry a risk of damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and large hail. There is even a low chance of a few tornadoes in the region.

Texas area severe weather threat

About 1-2 inches of rain is likely in Austin and San Antonio on Sunday, with 2-3 inches likely around Corpus Christi.

Rainfall Forecast

The persistent rains will not only wash out many outdoor plans, but with recent rains and saturated soils, the storm could also bring enough rainfall to trigger flash flooding.

"While this area hasn't been quite as wet as areas north towards San Antonio, soil moisture is above average for this time of year from recent rains," wrote forecasters with NOAA's Weather Prediction Center. "And so the flash flooding risk, particularly in metro Corpus Christi is notable."