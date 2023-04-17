The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, heat, fire dangers threaten midweek

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Multiday severe weather threat returns

There's a threat of severe weather for multiple days this week across parts of the Plains, Midwest and South.

On Tuesday, isolated severe storms are possible from Wyoming to the mid-Missouri Valley and southward into West Texas. With Tuesday afternoon's potential severe weather, damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats.

A greater risk will exist Wednesday into the weekend, when large hail, wind damage and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

The severe weather outlooks for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Critical risk of fires Tuesday

Dry conditions in New Mexico and throughout portions of the southern and central High Plains will pose a critical risk for fires Tuesday.

Widespread critical fire weather conditions are expected ahead of an incoming weather system.

Fire weather alerts have been posted as the threat remains for several days.

Fire weather alerts are in effect through midweek.

(FOX Weather)



Heat rebounds across the country

Warmth is on the way after a brief cooldown for much of the country.

The FOX Forecast Center said the relief from the heat will be short-lived as warm air makes a resurgence across the East ahead of a late-week storm.

More than 65 million will feel above-average temperatures on Tuesday, with even more feeling the warmth on Wednesday and Thursday.

Millions of Americans will see above-average temperatures over the next several days.

(FOX Weather)



