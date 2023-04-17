Caught on camera: Deer has lucky escape during mountain lion attack in California

A deer did everything possible to avoid becoming a mountain lion’s next meal.

Buddy Wilkerson said he filmed the wild encounter in Alpine, California, earlier in the month while he was on his way to work.

When he pulled up, the mountain lion had its mouth locked around the deer, and he watched as the mountain lion worked to pull the deer from the road.

After a few moments of the deer trying to maneuver out of the chokehold, it managed to free itself from the claws of the mountain lion.

The dramatic struggle came to an end, and the deer was able to run away without being chased by the mountain lion.