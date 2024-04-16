The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dayslong severe weather threat continues Wednesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, April 17, 2024, and National Banana Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Ohio Valley, southern Great Lakes face threat of dangerous storms

At least 17 tornadoes were reported in the Midwest on Tuesday, of which seven have already been confirmed by National Weather Service storm surveys. The strongest twister so far received an EF-2 rating south of Virgil, Kansas. Another tornado that struck south of Topeka, Kansas, injured at least two people when their RV was flipped over.

Another day of severe weather is expected on Wednesday, with the worst thunderstorms expected in the Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes. Parts of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, western Pennsylvania and western West Virginia face the greatest threat of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail. However, severe weather is possible down into the Southeast, as well. On Wednesday night, a separate area of severe storms could produce large hail in portions of northeastern Kansas and western Missouri.

Cooler weather headed to Northeast while Florida sweats

It’s a tale of two seasons for the eastern U.S. this week. The Northeast, which has been enjoying some warm weather lately, will see temps tumble and rain starting Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Florida will see record-setting heat as temperatures climb above 90 degrees.

Several places across the Southeast could set record highs this week.

(FOX Weather)



Flooding causes deaths, damage in Middle East

A powerful storm system has caused flooding in parts of the Middle East, resulting in deaths and damage in at least two countries. Ten children were killed in Oman when their school bus was swept away by floodwater. In the United Arab Emirates, nearly two years' worth of rain fell in Dubai and prompted officials to urge people to stay home. More rain is expected in the region Wednesday.

Watch this

A FOX Weather Storm Tracker captured video of a silo being destroyed by a storm in Iowa on Tuesday.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.