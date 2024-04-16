Surprise Northern Lights show dazzles Pacific Northwest

HANSVILLE, Wash. — A brilliant display of the Northern Lights shimmered above the skies of Western Washington early Tuesday morning, despite not much solar activity.

Video from SkunkBayWeather.com’s nighttime time-lapse camera caught the surprising show from Hansville, Washington, starting about 3 a.m. local time, brightening into curtains of purple dancing above a layer of green along the horizon.

Usually, you need a rather strong geomagnetic storm to see an aurora as far south as Western Washington, but solar activity was not significant.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center did issue a low-level geomagnetic storm warning Tuesday morning, but conditions even fell just short of the criteria. Still, there was just enough geomagnetic activity to bring the show to the Northwest.

Geomagnetic activity is forecast to remain low through Wednesday night but may briefly perk up again Thursday morning.