Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten over 32 million on Monday

Damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten over 32 million in Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic

More than 32 million people from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic are starting off the new workweek bracing for the possibility of severe weather as a fast-moving cold front plows across the region on Monday.

Cities across portions of Kentucky , Ohio, West Virginia , Pennsylvania , Virginia , Maryland and Washington, D.C. , are at a heightened risk of powerful thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm threat on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Favorable launch forecast for Blue Origin's star-studded all-female crew

The countdown is underway for the launch of a star-studded, all-female crew aboard a Blue Origin rocket from West Texas.

According to Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, if all goes as planned, the New Shepard rocket – designated NS-31 – will lift off on Monday about 8:30 a.m. CT.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Monday's forecast in Van Horn, Texas, looks favorable for liftoff: Winds around 5 mph, a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s throughout the morning.

Florida rip current leaves teen dead, 2 others injured

A teenager was killed, and two others were seriously injured after the trio became stuck in a rip current while swimming at a beach in Florida over the weekend.

According to information provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBCSO), deputies responded to reports of a near-drowning incident that occurred at Lake Worth Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Watch: Coyote gets 'booped' by its potential rodent dinner

A tiny mouse made a bold move, tagging a coyote "you’re it" while the predator was hunting fellow rodents, a nighttime video captured in Washington state shows.

The Washington Department of Transportation shared the video taken on Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90 in April for National Wildlife Week.

In the nocturnal video, the coyote is looking for its dinner on a fallen tree as rodents scurry around. Then, out of the blue, one brave little mouse comes up behind the coyote and "boops" its tail before hurrying away.

