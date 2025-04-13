Search
Weather News
Florida rip current leaves teen dead, 2 others injured

Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that move away from the shore and out to sea at high speeds. They can occur at any beach with breaking waves – not just in the ocean.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – A teenager was killed and two others were seriously injured after the trio became stuck in a rip current while swimming at a beach in Florida over the weekend.

According to information provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBCSO), deputies responded to reports of a near-drowning incident that occurred at Lake Worth Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said Lake Worth Beach lifeguards, as well as first responders from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, were able to pull the victims from the ocean to provide CPR, and all three were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

One of those victims, who has only been identified as a 17-year-old male, was taken to Bethesda Hospital East where he was later pronounced dead.

The other two victims, who were identified as a 12-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were brought to St. Mary’s Medical Center and survived being under the water for an extended period of time.

Meteorological spring arrives this weekend, and with the rise in temperatures more people are expected at U.S. beaches. And as more people head into the water, officials are warning beachgoers to be aware of rip currents. Spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association Wyatt Werneth joined FOX Weather on Thursday to explain what a rip current is, how to spot one and how to stay safe.

The PBCSO said those two victims were reported to be conscious, alert and in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that move away from the shore and out to sea at high speeds. They can occur at any beach with breaking waves – not just in the ocean.

Rip currents can also occur along the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

