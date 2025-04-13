Watch: Coyote gets 'booped' by its potential rodent dinner

A tiny mouse made a bold move, tagging a coyote "you’re it" while the predator was hunting fellow rodents, a nighttime video captured in Washington state shows.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WDOT) shared the video taken on Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90 in April for National Wildlife Week.

In the nocturnal video, the coyote is looking for its dinner on a fallen tree as rodents scurry around. Then, out of the blue, one brave little mouse comes up behind the coyote and "boops" its tail before hurrying away.

It all happened so fast that WDOT slowed down the encounter, capturing the tiny critter's bold move in slow motion. The coyote whipped around after the rodent's daring tap and began its pursuit.

RANGERS CAPTURE COYOTE WITH HUMAN DNA ON PAWS LINKING IT TO ATTACK ON COLORADO PRESCHOOLER

Coyotes are present throughout the Pacific Northwest and are common in Washington in urban and suburban areas.

While conflicts between humans and coyotes are rare, a series of recent events in the Bellevue, Washington, community led state wildlife officials to euthanize one coyote.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers continue to search for the second coyote believed to be responsible for biting a young girl, stealing a child's backpack at a bus stop, and biting a man in his garage and another woman sitting on her patio.

"Prevention is the best tool for minimizing conflicts with coyotes and other wildlife. Keep cats inside, keep dogs leashed, and avoid early morning and late evening walks with your pet in areas where coyotes are known to be. Don’t leave small children unattended where coyotes are frequently seen or heard," WDFW said in a statement.