Fatal plane crash in muddy New York field prompts investigation by FAA, NTSB

COPAKE, N.Y. – Officials in New York state said a plane crashed into a muddy field on Saturday, leading to at least one fatality and an unknown number of injuries.

Few details were released by officials, but during a news conference on Saturday, Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the town of Copake, New York, close to the borders of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In a news release, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Mitsubishi MU-2B aircraft was traveling to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York, when it crashed.

"It’s in the middle of a field and it’s pretty muddy," Salvatore said. "So, accessibility is difficult."

The FAA said six people were on board at the time of the crash, and at least one person was killed, but details on the victims were not released.

6 DEAD AFTER TOURIST HELICOPTER CRASHES INTO NEW YORK CITY'S HUDSON RIVER, OFFICIALS SAY

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

It's currently unknown why the plane crashed, but a coastal storm was slamming the Northeast at the time, and communities across the region were experiencing cold rain or snow during the storm.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will continue to investigate the crash.

No other information was released.

Refresh this page and download the free FOX Weather app for updates on this story.