Helicopter crashes in New York City's Hudson River

NEW YORK – Multiple agencies are responding to a helicopter crash in the cold waters of the Hudson River in New York and New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported the crash about 3:30 p.m. Hoboken Fire Department officials said the crash occurred in Jersey City.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Bell 206 helicopter with an unknown number of people on board. The aircraft is currently submerged in the Hudson River, and a search is underway for survivors.

Video taken by bystanders showed the helicopter tumbling into the water and debris from the aircraft falling after the crash.

According to U.S. Geological Survey data, the Hudson River water is about 47 degrees Fahrenheit near Pier 25 in New York.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, weather likely did not play a significant role. On Thursday afternoon, winds were between 5 and 10 mph.

The Coast Guard is holding all vessel traffic in the area and has established a safety zone south of Holland Tunnel across the Hudson River.

"Ferry service will be impacted on the river north of Jersey City," according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the New York City Police Department, the area near the West Side Highway and Spring Street is closed for emergency vehicles. Commuters should expect traffic delays in the surrounding areas, the NYPD said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.