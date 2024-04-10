The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Two-pronged severe weather risk across Southeast, Ohio Valley

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 11, 2024, and National Pet Day. You can start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Next up for severe weather: Two-pronged risk across Southeast, Ohio Valley

A day after deadly severe weather and flash flooding raked the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, attention will shift to the Southeast on Thursday, from northern Florida through southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina. Ingredients will not quite be as favorable for severe storms as Wednesday but will be sufficient for a tornado or two and 60-plus-mph wind gusts.

The slow-moving nature of the thunderstorms could also trigger additional flash flooding. Already, a Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Tallahassee, Florida, early Thursday morning after several inches of rain fell overnight and into the pre-dawn hours.

A look at the severe weather threat in the Southeast on Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Another batch of severe weather threatens Ohio Valley

Meanwhile, a second area of severe weather is expected Thursday in the Ohio Valley. Parts of eastern Ohio, western West Virginia, far northeastern Kentucky and extreme western Pennsylvania are in a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk for scattered tornadoes with secondary risks for damaging wind gusts and large hail as wind shear and an unstable atmosphere combine with copious amounts of moisture.

A look at the severe weather threat in the Ohio Valley on Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

On Wednesday morning, volunteer firefighters from the Roganville, Texas, Fire Department responded to a high-water rescue during a Flash Flood Emergency. Watch as floodwaters come up to their laps inside their firetruck.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.