Large crack threatens potential dam failure and flash flooding in southern Utah community

PANGUITCH, Utah - A potential dam failure in southern Utah's Garfield County has residents closely monitoring the Level 2 Emergency Situation in their neighborhood.

A team of experts assessed the integrity of the Panguitch Lake Dam on Monday and determined the structure could potentially collapse after they found cracking on the upper portion of the dam. Newsweek reported the crack extends 60 feet long.

"There’s an upper portion of the dam that has sustained some damage from the ice," Sheriff's Sgt. Tom Talbot told KSL NewsRadio.

Be prepared to evacuate

The Sheriff's office emphasized that there is no immediate threat but the "situation could rapidly evolve." Experts are closely monitoring the situation.

"We are currently coordinating with emergency management personnel and local authorities to prepare for any potential outcomes," warned the Garfield County Sheriff's Office in the alert to their community. "It is crucial that residents of Panguitch and surrounding areas be prepared for possible evacuation should we reach a level 3 situation, which would indicate imminent dam failure."

FOX 13 Salt Lake City reports that the Red Cross is on standby.

The owner of the dam is releasing water from the reservoir "to draw the level down as a risk mitigation measure," said the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Local media reported that the dam was 87% full last week.

"Please know that if failure occurs, we feel there is plenty of time to conduct an orderly evacuation before the water reaches Panguitch," said the sheriff's alert.

The sheriff asks all residents to closely monitor local news, social media and to be ready for reverse 911 calls. Families should already know their evacuation route and have emergency kits ready.

The NWS Salt Lake City Office issued a Flash Flood Watch as a precaution for low-lying areas below the dam from the lake and down the creek into the town of Panguitch through next Tuesday. Lake access is limited, and a nearby highway is closed.

Spring melt season

The town is in for a week of sun and fair weather. But, high temperatures soar into the 60s while lows dip below then hover around freezing, which will mean more thermal expansion and contraction meaning more wear and tear of the bridge.

Unfortunately, spring is also the time when the state experiences heightened flood risk due to the combination of snowmelt and spring snowfalls and rain, according to the state emergency managers.

According to local media, Garfield County is home to three national parks and hosts millions of visitors a year. But, only 5,000 residents call the county home full-time.