Escaped mountain goat dangles from rope in daring Kansas City rescue 80 feet above water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A small group of rescuers in Kansas City worked together to save a fearless and daring goat in a mission that could have been taken straight out of an action movie.

Among the army of volunteers, The Kansas City Pet Project named the goat Jeffrey, your run-of-the-mill goat with a penchant for climbing.

"This guy's got more moves than Jagger and more daring escapades than a spy movie," the animal shelter joked on Facebook along with photos of the rescue.

Jeffrey climbed up a high ledge on Monday and reached the top of a bridge about 80 feet above water in the Swope Park area. However, he encountered some difficulty at the highest point.

The goat had a mishap while attempting a platform jump, causing concern among the rescuers when he became entangled in some rope and fell. The fire department swiftly freed him as a veterinarian sedated him. The goat was then carried to safety before he was taken to the shelter's veterinary clinic.

Tori Fugate, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit that handles animal control for the city and operates shelters, said Jeffrey is doing great despite all he’s been through.

Jeffrey was originally a stray with the KC Pet Project in March before finding his fame as a household pet when he was adopted last month. The shelter reported that despite their efforts to keep him safe, the animal's desire for adventure led him to jump the fence of his new home.

According to Fugate, a family reached out claiming that Jeffrey was actually their missing pet. The family lives about two hours away from Kansas City, and their goat went missing in February.

Fugate said the family suspects Jeffrey is their goat which was taken from their property. They hope that the markings match and that it turns out to be their goat.

"The markings are similar, and fingers crossed it’s their goat," Fugate said. "We really wish he could talk to tell us his story and where all he has been."