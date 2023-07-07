Search
Watch: Arizona officers wrangle goats 'on the lamb' in wild chase through Glendale

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Officers in Glendale, Arizona, chased a pair of four-legged suspects who had escaped their owners on July 1, 2023. 01:32

Glendale police officers catch runaway goats

GLENDALE, Ariz. – You might just say these Arizona police officers are the GOATs of their profession.

The Glendale Police Department agrees.

"When it comes to capturing who you are pursuing, these officers are the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)," the department said as they released bodycam footage showing their officers wrangling a pair of loose goats.

The two officers were shown chasing the pair of four-legged suspects who had escaped their owners last Saturday near 80th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

"Some of you may have heard of ‘being on the lamb’ ... but this takes it to a WHOLE new level," the police department joked. 

SAVING YOUR WINE ONE BITE AT A TIME: OREGON WINERY USES GOATS TO FEND OFF WILDFIRES

(Glendale Police Department - Arizona / Facebook)

The department said the loose animals were not only a hazard to the those commuting on the road but to the goats themselves.

"So our officers went out there, and the chase was on," police exclaimed.

(Glendale Police Department - Arizona / Facebook)

After a couple of near misses, the goats were safely taken into custody and returned to their grateful owners.

Law enforcement, often times, requires them to wear many different hats. In this instance, this Glendale police officer put on his cowboy hat.

(Glendale Police Department - Arizona / Facebook)

