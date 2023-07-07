Watch: Arizona officers wrangle goats 'on the lamb' in wild chase through Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. – You might just say these Arizona police officers are the GOATs of their profession.

The Glendale Police Department agrees.

"When it comes to capturing who you are pursuing, these officers are the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)," the department said as they released bodycam footage showing their officers wrangling a pair of loose goats.

The two officers were shown chasing the pair of four-legged suspects who had escaped their owners last Saturday near 80th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

"Some of you may have heard of ‘being on the lamb’ ... but this takes it to a WHOLE new level," the police department joked.

SAVING YOUR WINE ONE BITE AT A TIME: OREGON WINERY USES GOATS TO FEND OFF WILDFIRES

The department said the loose animals were not only a hazard to the those commuting on the road but to the goats themselves.

"So our officers went out there, and the chase was on," police exclaimed.

After a couple of near misses, the goats were safely taken into custody and returned to their grateful owners.

All kid-ding aside, the police department said one of the officers called to the scene had prior experience wrangling animals. They also helped with a mule apprehension few weeks prior.