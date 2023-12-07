Watch: Stranded goats rescued from cliffside in Tennessee

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Tenn. – Video released Wednesday showed crews rescuing four goats that had been stranded on a ledge for nearly two weeks in the town of Lookout Mountain.

The video starts off with crews with ropes and other gear set against the backdrop of the southeast Tennessee vista extending far into the horizon.

Then, it cuts to members of the crew precariously hanging onto a cliffside as they pull a white goat up the ledge. The goat hangs in a harness while its hooves dangle below.

Another rescue is then shown, as a brown goat is strapped into a black harness near a crew member. The animal appears calm and doesn’t move much, and only turns its head.

The rescue was conducted by the Waldens Ridge Emergency Service team.

"​​Concerned citizens reached out to us for assistance, and although our main priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of humans, we recognize the importance of helping our community in unique situations like these," they said in a Facebook post.

WRES noted their gratitude to volunteers from Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service and the Sparta Rescue Squad for their assistance in rescuing the animals.