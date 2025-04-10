The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New severe weather threat Thursday for storm-weary heartland

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 10, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather threatens parts of America's heartland trying to recover from historic flooding, deadly storms

Portions of the Midwest and Southeast recently slammed by a deadly barrage of powerful storms and flooding are continuing recovery efforts in the wake of the disaster , but now as residents try to sift through the rubble, they’re facing a renewed risk of severe weather on Thursday.

More than 34 million people across 13 states are currently in Thursday's threat area. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed nearly 14 million people in a Level 2 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Storms will begin to fire in the late afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight.

Winter maintains grasp on Great Lakes, interior Northeast

The same low-pressure system that's bringing severe weather to the heartland will deliver rain and snow to the higher elevations along the Great Lakes and interior Northeast starting late Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, a different low-pressure system will develop Friday off the mid-Atlantic coast and arrive in the Northeast and New England by Friday afternoon, bringing widespread soaking rain and cold temperatures for mid-April.

A chilly and wet weather pattern will linger for most of the Northeast over the next 8-14 days.

Predicting end to La Niña could be complicated by spring forecast barrier

As the world cruises through spring , meteorologists and climatologists are closely watching ever-changing water temperatures in the Eastern and Central Pacific Ocean to determine the status of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

The ENSO is considered to be in a neutral state when regions of the Central and Eastern Pacific have temperature departures between 0.5 degrees Celsius above average and 0.5 degrees Celsius below average.

Similar to the El Niño and La Niña extremes, neutral conditions impact weather across the country and around the globe.

With the transition from a weak La Niña state to ENSO-neutral conditions in the equatorial Pacific expected over the coming months, the exact forecast remains uncertain, as the unpredictability of pattern changes during the spring season often complicates things.

Watch: Dock crashes into Kentucky bridge after breaking free during flood

A dock on the swollen Kentucky River that broke free during flooding was caught on camera crashing into the War Mothers Memorial Bridge in Frankfort on Sunday.

In the video, the river was only a few feet from the bottom of the bridge as the dock came floating downstream.

A loud crunch can be heard beyond the sounds of the rushing river, as currents pulled the dock under the bridge.

