Severe weather threatens parts of America's heartland trying to recover from historic flooding, deadly storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Portions of the Midwest and Southeast recently slammed by a deadly barrage of powerful storms and flooding are continuing recovery efforts in the wake of the disaster, but now as residents try to sift through the rubble, they're facing a renewed risk of severe weather on Thursday.

At least 25 people in seven states were killed due to the extreme weather , including deaths from tornadoes in Tennessee , Missouri , Indiana , Arkansas and Mississippi , and fatalities from flooding in Kentucky .

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm threat over areas impacted by storms during the first week of April.

The FOX Forecast Center said clusters of thunderstorms are expected to break out across portions of the mid- and Deep South and Tennessee Valley on Thursday, which are areas that were all heavily impacted by the extreme weather.

However, while there is a renewed risk of powerful storms, the threat isn't as high as it was ahead of last week's deadly severe weather outbreak.

More than 34 million people will be at risk of severe storms Thursday. But NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed nearly 14 million people in a Level 2 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes cities such as Memphis and Chattanooga in Tennessee, Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama and Atlanta in Georgia.

The FOX Forecast Center said the main drivers of storm development will be a cold front moving south from the Midwest and the orientation of the jet stream over the U.S.

This graphic shows the hail threat on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The main threats from storms that develop on Thursday will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Disasters declared as residents flee flooding

President Donald Trump approved emergency disaster declarations for Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide additional support for communities grappling with the scope of the historic disaster.

In Kentucky, the National Guard , Kentucky State Police and other state and local leaders have been working tirelessly to keep people safe and have urged residents to avoid travel if possible until all the water recedes.

At a news conference earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the biggest concern was people who were still trying to travel on state roads and highways. He referenced a local news story about a person who needed to be rescued after driving around a barricade.

"When you do that, you not only put your life in danger, you put the lives of everybody who's coming to rescue you in danger," Beshear said. "We need people to wait this out."

The historic flooding that has plagued communities in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys has led to mandatory evacuations in Tennessee.

Dyer County Mayor David Quick issued mandatory evacuation orders this week for Cocklebur and surrounding communities in Bogota due to the significant flooding impacts in the community.

According to Tennessee officials, damage assessments are ongoing in the state, and Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments have been completed in 10 counties.

"The results of these assessments help determine whether the damage meets the requirements, as defined by law, for a federal major disaster declaration to be requested," officials said in an update. "A declaration is typically based on the severity and magnitude of the event, and whether the affected areas are unable to recover without external support."

Residents are asked to take photos of damage to their homes or property before cleanup efforts and note any losses.