Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Dock crashes into Kentucky bridge after breaking free during flood

The Kentucky River in Frankfort crested Monday at nearly 48.3 feet. Water levels have slowly started to recede, but the river remains in major flood stage as of Tuesday.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
On Sunday, as the Kentucky River in Frankfort continued to rise during extensive flooding, a video captured from the War Mothers Memorial Bridge showed a dock floating down the river, smashing into the bridge.

Video: Dock smashes into bridge while floating down flooded Kentucky River

On Sunday, as the Kentucky River in Frankfort continued to rise during extensive flooding, a video captured from the War Mothers Memorial Bridge showed a dock floating down the river, smashing into the bridge.

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A dock on the swollen Kentucky River that broke free during flooding was caught on camera crashing into the War Mothers Memorial Bridge in Frankfort on Sunday. 

In the video, the river was only a few feet from the bottom of the bridge as the dock came floating downstream. 

A loud crunch can be heard beyond the sounds of the rushing river, as currents pulled the dock under the bridge.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A dock smashes into the War Mothers Memorial Bridge in Frankfort on Sunday, April 6.

A dock smashes into the War Mothers Memorial Bridge in Frankfort on Sunday, April 6.

( Michael R Fitzpatrick via Storyful / FOX Weather)

A few seconds later, the video showed pieces of the dock re-emerging on the other side of the bridge. 

SEVERAL DEAD, HUNDREDS DISPLACED AS KENTUCKY GRAPPLES WITH HISTORIC FLOODING

Pieces of a dock float down the Kentucky river after it crashed into the War Mothers Memorial Bridge in Frankfort.

Pieces of a dock float down the Kentucky river after it crashed into the War Mothers Memorial Bridge in Frankfort.

( Michael R Fitzpatrick via Storyful / FOX Weather)

After the impact, a loud hissing can be heard, as water shoots from a burst pipe on the bottom of the bridge. 

FAMOUS BOURBON DISTILLERY ASSESSING DAMAGE AS FLOODING RAVAGES KENTUCKY'S CAPITAL

A photo of the pipe broken on the side of the War Mothers Memorial Bridge in Frankfurt after a dock crashed into it.

A photo of the pipe broken on the side of the War Mothers Memorial Bridge in Frankfurt after a dock crashed into it. 

(Frankfort Plant Board/Facebook / FOX Weather)

According to the Frankfort Plant Board, a water line was damaged on the bridge and quickly repaired Sunday afternoon. 

Photos showed crews working to repair the water line, with a contraption keeping them stable so they could work on the side of the bridge. 

Frankfort Plant Board crews work to repair a broken water line on the side of the bridge.

Frankfort Plant Board crews work to repair a broken water line on the side of the bridge. 

(Frankfort Plant Board/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson enacted a curfew for residents Sunday night, as the Kentucky River continued to rise. 

The mayor said a curfew was necessary to ensure public safety and allow first responders and emergency crews to respond efficiently. 

Multiple flood-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky

The Kentucky River in Frankfort crested Monday at nearly 48.3 feet. Water levels have slowly started to recede, but the river remains in major flood stage as of Tuesday.

Tags
Loading...