Watch: Dock crashes into Kentucky bridge after breaking free during flood

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A dock on the swollen Kentucky River that broke free during flooding was caught on camera crashing into the War Mothers Memorial Bridge in Frankfort on Sunday.

In the video, the river was only a few feet from the bottom of the bridge as the dock came floating downstream.

A loud crunch can be heard beyond the sounds of the rushing river, as currents pulled the dock under the bridge.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A few seconds later, the video showed pieces of the dock re-emerging on the other side of the bridge.

SEVERAL DEAD, HUNDREDS DISPLACED AS KENTUCKY GRAPPLES WITH HISTORIC FLOODING

After the impact, a loud hissing can be heard, as water shoots from a burst pipe on the bottom of the bridge.

FAMOUS BOURBON DISTILLERY ASSESSING DAMAGE AS FLOODING RAVAGES KENTUCKY'S CAPITAL

According to the Frankfort Plant Board, a water line was damaged on the bridge and quickly repaired Sunday afternoon.

Photos showed crews working to repair the water line, with a contraption keeping them stable so they could work on the side of the bridge.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson enacted a curfew for residents Sunday night, as the Kentucky River continued to rise.

The mayor said a curfew was necessary to ensure public safety and allow first responders and emergency crews to respond efficiently.

Multiple flood-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky.

The Kentucky River in Frankfort crested Monday at nearly 48.3 feet. Water levels have slowly started to recede, but the river remains in major flood stage as of Tuesday.