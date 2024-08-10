Carolinas face renewed flood threat after Debby carves deadly path across eastern US

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Just days after being hit by Tropical Storm Debby, the Carolinas are again facing a threat of flooding through the weekend.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for the area of Greensboro, North Carolina, late Friday as up to 4 inches of rain had fallen. According to storm reports from the National Weather Service, several vehicles were trapped in floodwater and some of the occupants had to be rescued. There was also a concern that the dam of Friendly Lake had at least partially failed.

Storm reports also showed that a bridge had been partially washed out near Gaffney, South Carolina.

Flood alerts remain in effect for most of the Carolinas as a stalled front brings additional rounds of storms that will dump heavy rain on areas that were already left saturated by the torrential downpours of Debby earlier this week.

MAPPED: WHO’S SEEN THE GREATEST RAINFALL FROM DEBBY

Eastern parts of both North and South Carolina face a Level 2 out of 4 flood risk through at least Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The flash flood outlook for the Carolinas through the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



At least eight people were killed by Debby as it made a lengthy trek across the East Coast this week. It made two landfalls in the U.S. – first in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane Monday and second in South Carolina as a tropical storm Thursday.