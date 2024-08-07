Search
Weather News
Tropical Storm Debby loiters off Southeast US coast as major flood threat continues for portions of Carolinas

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to make a second landfall in South Carolina sometime overnight, packing strong winds with gusts of 40-65 mph along the upper South Carolina coast and up toward Cape Fear, North Carolina.

By Chris Oberholtz
Over 15 states could see flooding from Debby

WILMINGTON, N.C.Tropical Storm Debby is expected to dump torrential rain along the Eastern Seaboard, which could lead to catastrophic flooding as rainfall amounts could exceed 25 inches, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns.

EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS: GET THE LATEST FROM BRYAN NORCROSS

Vehicle left stranded in floodwaters as Debby lashes South Carolina

The FOX Forecast Center said dry air is limiting Debby's rain coverage on Wednesday morning, but that is expected to change throughout the day as the storm continues to draw energy from the warm Atlantic waters.

While Debby's structure does not suggest any significant strengthening, the storm will gain some energy and strengthen slightly over the next 24 hours before making a second landfall in South Carolina sometime overnight. It will pack strong winds with gusts of 40-65 mph along the upper South Carolina coast and up toward Cape Fear, North Carolina.

States of emergency have been declared in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina in anticipation of Debby.

LIVE TRACKER: DEBBY MAPS, FORECAST CONE, ALERTS

Residential streets underwater as flash flooding hits Charleston, SC

After making landfall along Florida’s Big Bend on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, Debby dumped more than 20 inches of rain, sent feet of storm surge flooding into Southwest Florida and knocked out power to more than 300,000 customers in the Sunshine State at the height of the storm. 

However, Debby is far from done.

  • Crews work to help water drain as homes are flooded in the Tremont Park neighborhood August 6, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia.
    Crews work to help water drain as homes are flooded in the Tremont Park neighborhood August 6, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty)

  • Homes are flooded in the Tremont Park neighborhood August 6, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia.
    Homes are flooded in the Tremont Park neighborhood August 6, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty)

  • A man walks on a flooded street due to Tropical Storm Debby on August 06, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina.
    A man walks on a flooded street due to Tropical Storm Debby on August 06, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty)

  • Houses are seen in a flooded street due to Tropical Storm Debby on August 6, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina.
    Houses are seen in a flooded street due to Tropical Storm Debby on August 6, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty)

  • A street is flooded by Tropical Storm Debby on August 6, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina.
    A street is flooded by Tropical Storm Debby on August 6, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty)

  • Power line crews come out to help people who are experiencing difficulty with their power August 6, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia.
    Power line crews come out to help people who are experiencing difficulty with their power August 6, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty)

In terms of wind, Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect on the South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina coasts. Winds will gradually increase through the day, with 40-60 mph gusts impacting the coast, particularly from Myrtle Beach through Cape Fear, North Carolina, through Thursday morning. The wind will also push water to shore, and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect from near Georgetown, South Carolina, to Cape Fear, North Carolina.

WATERLOGGED NORTHEAST BRACES FOR DEBBY'S WRATH AS REGION FACES POTENTIALLY LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD THREAT

A look at the tropical alerts issued as Debby is set to make second landfall.

Heavy rainfall across portions of eastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina is expected to persist through Thursday, broadening areas of considerable flooding, the NHC said. 

Here's a look at rain totals still to come from Debby.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 4 flood risk, the highest threat on its scale, for Wednesday and Thursday in parts of northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina. The risk will only slowly shift north each day as Debby slowly meanders near the U.S. East Coast.

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT POSSIBLE IN GULF OF MEXICO WHILE DEBBY LASHES US EAST COAST

A look at the flash flood outlook for the next three days.

On Thursday, Debby will move inland, bringing with it the worst of the flooding. The current forecast is for widespread rainfall of 3-5 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, affecting the Midlands of South Carolina and extending into east-central North Carolina, including Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte and Fayetteville

A few tornadoes are likely along and east of Interstate 95 in North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. Numerous rivers are expected to rise into moderate to major flood stages.

Starting Friday, the storm will finally get a kick north, and heavy rain will spread all the way into the Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center said. Pockets of significant flooding will be possible Friday and Saturday from the Carolinas all the way into Maine.

