Tropical Storm Debby loiters off Southeast US coast as major flood threat continues for portions of Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Tropical Storm Debby is expected to dump torrential rain along the Eastern Seaboard, which could lead to catastrophic flooding as rainfall amounts could exceed 25 inches, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns.

The FOX Forecast Center said dry air is limiting Debby's rain coverage on Wednesday morning, but that is expected to change throughout the day as the storm continues to draw energy from the warm Atlantic waters.

While Debby's structure does not suggest any significant strengthening, the storm will gain some energy and strengthen slightly over the next 24 hours before making a second landfall in South Carolina sometime overnight. It will pack strong winds with gusts of 40-65 mph along the upper South Carolina coast and up toward Cape Fear, North Carolina.

States of emergency have been declared in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina in anticipation of Debby.

After making landfall along Florida’s Big Bend on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, Debby dumped more than 20 inches of rain, sent feet of storm surge flooding into Southwest Florida and knocked out power to more than 300,000 customers in the Sunshine State at the height of the storm.

However, Debby is far from done.

In terms of wind, Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect on the South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina coasts. Winds will gradually increase through the day, with 40-60 mph gusts impacting the coast, particularly from Myrtle Beach through Cape Fear, North Carolina, through Thursday morning. The wind will also push water to shore, and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect from near Georgetown, South Carolina, to Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Heavy rainfall across portions of eastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina is expected to persist through Thursday, broadening areas of considerable flooding, the NHC said.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 4 flood risk, the highest threat on its scale, for Wednesday and Thursday in parts of northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina. The risk will only slowly shift north each day as Debby slowly meanders near the U.S. East Coast.

On Thursday, Debby will move inland, bringing with it the worst of the flooding. The current forecast is for widespread rainfall of 3-5 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, affecting the Midlands of South Carolina and extending into east-central North Carolina, including Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte and Fayetteville.

A few tornadoes are likely along and east of Interstate 95 in North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. Numerous rivers are expected to rise into moderate to major flood stages.

Starting Friday, the storm will finally get a kick north, and heavy rain will spread all the way into the Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center said. Pockets of significant flooding will be possible Friday and Saturday from the Carolinas all the way into Maine.